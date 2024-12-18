At the beginning of the week, most of Spain woke up with clear and slightly cloudy skies. A slight rise in temperatures has also been noted. In provinces like Granada, Alicante, Almería or La Coruña This Monday, December 16, the 20 degrees. However, this situation will not last long.

The State Meterology Agency (Aemet) has already warned that the weather is going to change radically. Little by little an Atlantic front is approaching that will leave heavy rain and snow in almost the entire peninsula.

This temporary It is accompanied by cold. Thermometers are going to drop significantly and will be recorded subzero minimums in the interior north and in the center. But the question is: when is all this going to happen? The meteorological organization gives the answer.

The Aemet sets a date for the arrival of snow and rain in Spain

The Aemet indicates in its forecast that, starting Thursday, December 19the weather in Spain “will be marked by the passage of an Atlantic front that will leave abundant cloudiness and precipitation».









Although the storm will affect most of the country, the agency indicates that intense rains are expected in the Cantabrianin it Western Pyrenees and Galicia. Nor does it rule out significant accumulations in the western half. In Catalonia and Balearics the occasional shower is expected.

The Aemet reports that this water will turn into snow in the northern mountains with an elevation above 2,000 meters. In the Pyrenees, however, it will drop to 700-900 meters, “significant accumulations may occur”.

In Canary Islandsthe skies will be slightly cloudy or with intervals of high clouds. It is possible that the hazealthough the concentrations may be “lower” than the previous days.

Regarding temperatures, Aemet assures that “they will tend to increase on the Mediterranean coast and in the Ebro.” Nevertheless, in the rest of the regions they will declineespecially in Galicia. This will cause the frosts will extend from this Thursday“affecting the mountains of the northern half of the peninsula and various points of the Northern plateau.”