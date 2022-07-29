After just four days in which temperatures have remained within the parameters of the heat wave ―the warmest period of the year, from July 15 to August 15―, the thermometers will return this weekend to break the seams already shoot above normal. From Saturday and, especially, on Sunday, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects a new “warm episode” on the Peninsula, which will last at least until the middle of next week. Although at the moment it is not clear if its extension, duration and intensity will make it a new heat wave, what is evident is that intense heat is returning, with values ​​between 5° and 10° above normal , advances Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for Aemet. The good news is that, “in the event of a new wave, it will be less extreme than the previous one,” adds the meteorologist.

Thus, summarizes the spokesman, last Monday the temperatures normalized in the northwest, but the intense heat continued in the rest of the country. On Tuesday and Wednesday they remained at values ​​typical of these dates, although somewhat cool in the northern third. On Thursday they were also normal in general and this Friday they will be “somewhat cool, again, in the northern third and normal in the rest”, but the weekend will “warm up the atmosphere and from Monday they will be very high, especially in the west and center of the peninsula.

To begin with, this Friday night temperatures will remain unchanged, but daytime temperatures will rise, except in the interior of the northern half, which is why a “cool environment” is expected in Navarra, Aragón and points in the northern half. They will exceed 35 ° in the center and south of the peninsula. Notices are orange ―the second level of a scale of three― in Andalusia and the Valencian Community; and yellow ―the lowest step― in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura and Madrid.

Maps with the evolution of temperatures above 35 degrees from this Friday to next Wednesday. CESAR RODRIGUEZ BALLESTEROS /AEMET

On Saturday a thermal rise will begin in the northern and western halves, while temperatures will drop in the east and the Balearic Islands. On Sunday, this rise will intensify and it will exceed 35° in the south of Galicia, the Ebro basin, the Balearic Islands, the northern plateau and the center and south of the Peninsula, while 40° or more will return to the valleys of the Miño, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir. In the south of Galicia, the values ​​will be up to 10° or more above the average, while in the rest of the western third the maximum will be between 5° and 10° higher than normal. On the other hand, in the east and in the Balearic Islands, the heat will be more typical of the time.

The minimum will be above 20°/22° ―tropical nights― in the Mediterranean coastal strip, in the Balearic Islands and in large areas of the center and south of the Peninsula. In the Mediterranean, with high relative humidity values, there will be a “marked feeling of embarrassment”. Saturday, Extremadura will have an orange notice, which will be yellow in Andalusia, the two Castillas, Galicia and Madrid. On Sunday, Andalusia will be added to Extremadura in orangewhile the notice will be yellow in the two Castillas, Galicia and Madrid.

The other protagonist of the weekend will be the storms, “very strong” this Friday in Navarra, the Aragonese Pyrenees and Lleida and in the surroundings of the Teruel Iberian system and Castellón, “with more than 30 liters per square meter in less than one hour, very intense gusts of wind and possible large hail, stones like 20-cent coins.” The storms may spread this Friday to other areas of the northeast.

On Saturday and Sunday, they will affect points in the center and in the eastern half of the Peninsula, the most intense on Saturday around the Central system, especially in the easternmost part, and in the Iberian; and on Sunday, again in the Iberian and Pyrenees.

On Monday, with the arrival of August, the thermal rise will continue, more notable in the northern half. “Insured intense heat” is expected at least until Wednesday, with maximums of 35 ° or more in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands – except in the extreme north and mountain areas – 38 ° in the south of Galicia, Ebro valley, west of Castilla y León, central area and southern half of the peninsula and 40° in the Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. The nights will be tropical in large areas of the country and even hot – above 35° – in parts of the Mediterranean coast, center and southern half.

During the first three days of the week, stormy showers can occur in the center and north of the Peninsula, more intense in the surroundings of the Iberian system and the Pyrenees. The second half of the week is likely to continue intense heat in most of Spain and storms, especially in mountain areas. With the current prediction, the Aemet spokesman specifies, “it cannot be ruled out that it ends up being classified as a heat wave, especially in the southwest of the Peninsula, although it will not be as extraordinary as the one in mid-July.”

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, which came out on Wednesday its second heat wave of the summer ―it is the first July in which there have been two in the archipelago since 1975― the trade winds will blow over the weekend, leaving clouds in the north of the islands with the greatest relief. The skies will be clearer in the rest and the temperatures will begin an ascent that will continue next week. In the south of Tenerife and in Fuerteventura it can exceed 32° and in the midlands of southern Gran Canaria, 36°.