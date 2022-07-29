After just four days in which temperatures have remained within the parameters of the heat wave ―the warmest period of the year, from July 15 to August 15―, the thermometers will return this weekend to break the seams already shoot above normal. From Saturday and, especially, on Sunday, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects a new “warm episode” on the Peninsula, which will last at least until the middle of next week. Although at the moment it is not clear if its extension, duration and intensity will make it a new heat wave, what is evident is that intense heat is returning, with values between 5° and 10° above normal , advances Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for Aemet. The good news is that, “in the event of a new wave, it will be less extreme than the previous one,” adds the meteorologist.
Thus, summarizes the spokesman, last Monday the temperatures normalized in the northwest, but the intense heat continued in the rest of the country. On Tuesday and Wednesday they remained at values typical of these dates, although somewhat cool in the northern third. On Thursday they were also normal in general and this Friday they will be “somewhat cool, again, in the northern third and normal in the rest”, but the weekend will “warm up the atmosphere and from Monday they will be very high, especially in the west and center of the peninsula.
To begin with, this Friday night temperatures will remain unchanged, but daytime temperatures will rise, except in the interior of the northern half, which is why a “cool environment” is expected in Navarra, Aragón and points in the northern half. They will exceed 35 ° in the center and south of the peninsula. Notices are orange ―the second level of a scale of three― in Andalusia and the Valencian Community; and yellow ―the lowest step― in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura and Madrid.
On Saturday a thermal rise will begin in the northern and western halves, while temperatures will drop in the east and the Balearic Islands. On Sunday, this rise will intensify and it will exceed 35° in the south of Galicia, the Ebro basin, the Balearic Islands, the northern plateau and the center and south of the Peninsula, while 40° or more will return to the valleys of the Miño, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir. In the south of Galicia, the values will be up to 10° or more above the average, while in the rest of the western third the maximum will be between 5° and 10° higher than normal. On the other hand, in the east and in the Balearic Islands, the heat will be more typical of the time.
The minimum will be above 20°/22° ―tropical nights― in the Mediterranean coastal strip, in the Balearic Islands and in large areas of the center and south of the Peninsula. In the Mediterranean, with high relative humidity values, there will be a “marked feeling of embarrassment”. Saturday, Extremadura will have an orange notice, which will be yellow in Andalusia, the two Castillas, Galicia and Madrid. On Sunday, Andalusia will be added to Extremadura in orangewhile the notice will be yellow in the two Castillas, Galicia and Madrid.
The other protagonist of the weekend will be the storms, “very strong” this Friday in Navarra, the Aragonese Pyrenees and Lleida and in the surroundings of the Teruel Iberian system and Castellón, “with more than 30 liters per square meter in less than one hour, very intense gusts of wind and possible large hail, stones like 20-cent coins.” The storms may spread this Friday to other areas of the northeast.
On Saturday and Sunday, they will affect points in the center and in the eastern half of the Peninsula, the most intense on Saturday around the Central system, especially in the easternmost part, and in the Iberian; and on Sunday, again in the Iberian and Pyrenees.
June and July have been two months warmer than normal. It seems that August is going to start with the same tonic: intense heat, without even ruling out a new #Heat wavealthough if it occurs, less extreme than the previous ones.
On Monday, with the arrival of August, the thermal rise will continue, more notable in the northern half. “Insured intense heat” is expected at least until Wednesday, with maximums of 35 ° or more in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands – except in the extreme north and mountain areas – 38 ° in the south of Galicia, Ebro valley, west of Castilla y León, central area and southern half of the peninsula and 40° in the Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. The nights will be tropical in large areas of the country and even hot – above 35° – in parts of the Mediterranean coast, center and southern half.
During the first three days of the week, stormy showers can occur in the center and north of the Peninsula, more intense in the surroundings of the Iberian system and the Pyrenees. The second half of the week is likely to continue intense heat in most of Spain and storms, especially in mountain areas. With the current prediction, the Aemet spokesman specifies, “it cannot be ruled out that it ends up being classified as a heat wave, especially in the southwest of the Peninsula, although it will not be as extraordinary as the one in mid-July.”
Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, which came out on Wednesday its second heat wave of the summer ―it is the first July in which there have been two in the archipelago since 1975― the trade winds will blow over the weekend, leaving clouds in the north of the islands with the greatest relief. The skies will be clearer in the rest and the temperatures will begin an ascent that will continue next week. In the south of Tenerife and in Fuerteventura it can exceed 32° and in the midlands of southern Gran Canaria, 36°.
A summer similar in intensity to that of 2003
Although there is still a lot of summer ahead, there is no doubt that it is being terribly extreme, after registering two heat waves, the first of them the earliest since there are records and, the second, the most intense and the third longest. and extensive since 1975, the year in which Aemet’s study of these phenomena began. Between last Thursday and Tuesday, there was another episode of very intense high temperatures, which was on the border of being considered a new heat wave. It is even possible that, once the data is revised, the wave of July, which was considered finished on the 18th, has actually continued until the 26th.
“The two months of June and July are among the four warmest since 1950,” explains Del Campo. The ranking of the worst first two months of summer is led by 2015, followed by 2017 and 2003. And, with two days to go until the end of July, “very likely this will end up being one of the two warmest in Spain since 1961” adds Del Campo. To date, the warmest was 2015, with an average temperature of 25.4°, 2.5° above normal. It remains to be seen if this July exceeds it, but “with a high probability” it has surpassed the third worst, which was that of 2006, with an anomaly of 1.8 °.
Moreover, the Aemet spokesman considers that, depending on how August behaves, this summer as a whole may end up being “at a level similar to the warmest recorded so far, that of 2003”. That summer it had an average temperature – between the maximum and the minimum – of 23.6° and an anomaly of 1.8° above normal. It is estimated that only in the two harshest weeks of August of that year there were 6,500 deaths attributable to the extremely high temperatures. So far this season, the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute estimates the number of deaths at 1,913, four times more than in the same period last year. The measurement of summers in Spain, according to MoMo, is 1,300.
Forecasts for August are poor, according to the European Center for Medium-Range Forecasts (Ecmwf). “We can expect an August with temperatures above normal in practically the entire country. During the first fortnight, they could be between 3° and 6° above normal in northern and central areas,” says the Aemet spokesman. Uncertainty increases in the second half of August, but the warmer-than-normal environment could continue, especially in the center, the south and the Mediterranean area.
