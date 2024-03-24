The abrupt change in weather that has been announced for days will arrive this Monday with the entry into the Peninsula of a mass of cold air of polar maritime origin that will cause a significant change in weather and will give rise to widespread rainfall and a marked decrease in the temperatures. temperatures. The updated forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) announces that lower values ​​than normal for the season will be reached, with probable snowfall in mountainous systems and surrounding areas.

The DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) that is affecting the Canary Islands these days begins to move towards the Peninsula today, Sunday. At the end of the day, the first effects are expected in the southern third of the peninsula, in the form of showers accompanied by storms. This Holy Monday the showers will extend to the rest of the southern and eastern halves of the peninsula, as well as the Balearic Islands.

In addition, this Monday a mass of cold air will also break through the northwest of the peninsula, which will cause a drop in the snow level to 600-1000 meters in the northwest quadrant. In the afternoon, it is expected that it will begin to snow around the Cantabrian mountain range and at high levels of the Pyrenees. Maximum temperatures will suffer a notable general decrease, with the exception of the Cantabrian area and the upper Ebro, which could be locally extraordinary in some areas of the southern half of the peninsula, even dropping 10 or more degrees compared to Sunday. The decrease in the minimums, for this day, will take place only in the western half of the peninsula. This is the Aemet forecast updated by day:

Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th: generalized instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with a predominance of cloudy skies and showers accompanied by storms that will extend to the southern and eastern halves of the peninsula, as well as the Balearic Islands. The entry of a mass of cold air through the northwest of the peninsula will cause a very sharp drop in temperatures, as well as in the snow level, which will be between 600-1000 meters starting this Monday afternoon, with snowfall in the main mountain systems and with the probability that they will also occur in surrounding areas. The wind will shift to the west, intensifying on Tuesday, with strong gusts, especially in the southern and southeastern halves of the peninsula, with the probability that they will be very strong. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals with weak rainfall are expected, which will be more likely in the north of the islands with greater relief but without ruling them out in the rest of the areas.

Wednesday the 27th and Thursday the 28th: Starting on Wednesday, the most likely scenario contemplates the arrival of a warmer air mass, associated with southwesterly winds, with the passage of successive Atlantic fronts that will leave cloudy skies and widespread precipitation. There is still a high level of uncertainty in determining the days and areas with the greatest impact, but the Atlantic slope of the peninsula is expected to be the most affected, with the most persistent and intense rainfall. On the Mediterranean slope and in the Balearic Islands the probability of precipitation is lower, and it will also be less intense and more occasional. A probable general rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, which may continue on Thursday. Increases in the snow level are therefore expected, with snowfall being restricted to mountain areas in the northern half of the peninsula.

Friday the 29th to Monday the 1st: With high uncertainty, generalized instability is expected to continue in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with the passage of successive Atlantic fronts that will give rise to practically widespread rainfall, with lower probability and intensity in the Mediterranean area. Snowfall is likely at high levels of the main mountain systems. Temperatures are expected to experience no significant changes and winds are likely to predominate from the south or southwest.