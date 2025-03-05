The Aemet today foresees an “adverse situation” for rains and expands the notices to eight communities

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) foresees for Wednesday a “Adverse situation” with persistent and locally strong or very strong rainfall in Almería, Valencia and Castellónwhere the orange notice has been activated by important risk. In these provinces, accumulated precipitation could be registered in 12 hours of 100 liters; In 24 hours, more than 150, the agency details on its website.

These are the municipalities of Valencia and Castellón who have suspended classes for rain

It will also rain with intensity in the region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, community of Madrid, Catalunya, Castilla y León and Aragón, where the Yellow warning throughout the day for accumulations between 20 and 80 liters in just 12 hours.

Aemet provides for a INSTABILITY SITUATION in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, with cloudy skies or covered and rainfall affecting most of the territory. On the southern and peninsular margin, they are unlikely in the Cantabrian, Third Northeast Peninsular and North of the Archipelago.

This Wednesday will snow in the main mountain environments of the center and this peninsular at a level between 1800-2200 meters, with probable significant accumulated in summits.

In the Canary Islands, cloud intervals will predominate with occasional showers, more likely in northern slopes and in the afternoon also in east slopes, where they could be locally strong. They are probable in the form of snow from 1800-2000 meters high.

Temperatures with ups and downs

The maximum temperatures They will increase Today on the Cantabrian and Canary slope, descending in much of the southeast peninsular and Andalusia quadrant as well as in western Galicia. Even so, in Almería, Seville or Córdoba will reach 20 degrees, according to the forecast of the AEMET. The minimum will descend in the northeast and extreme peninsular extreme, increasing in Extremadura, southeast peninsular and regions of the Cantabrian.

The Moderate winds This component in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands with probable intervals of strong in areas of the Mediterranean coast and east of Castilla La Mancha, where the yellow warning has been activated for this reason.