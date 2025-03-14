The Aemet report sent to the judge contradicts the Generalitat by stating that there were four recede in the Cecopi

The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has sent the Catarroja judge investigating the management of the Dana during the last October 29 in which 228 people died, three of them still missing. The document, advanced by The country –And that eldiario.es publishes in its entirety (complete PDF at the end of the information) – shows important details that again lay the argument of the lack of information, so many times repeated by the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, and throughout the PP, and that contradict other reports sent from the Generalitat to the Court.

The Dana judge puts the focus on the recess of the Cecopi: three calls to Mazón when it was decided to launch the alert

And, the judge requested emergencies an document on the pauses ordered by the then Department Salome Pradas at the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi). The report, as this newspaper reported, acknowledges that there was “a specific moment in which what occurred was an exclusively face -to -face work period.” It is a pause of an hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., precisely in the key moments of the Cecopi, when 112 received 1,439 alert calls for the effects of the ravine.

However, in its report, Aemet speaks of up to four recess, that is, the aforementioned in which it was left without video and audio signal to organisms that were connected telematicly, including Aemet or the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar, and at least two others. It also specifies that the debate on the convenience of sending the alert message to the mobiles was extended beyond 7:40 p.m.

Specifically, he says that once the Cecopi meeting is taken up at 7:00 p.m., Aemet’s spokesman intervenes shortly before 7:40 p.m.: “In that intervention it is commented that it was still raining and with a storm in areas where he had been doing it hours, although the most intense precipitation had moved somewhat more towards the interior and north and that he would continue to do so in the next time. At that time the sending of a message was being discussed is alert, the content of the message and the areas to which it would be sent. Following the technical intervention, the Aemet representative says that he did not see much sense in sectorizing the confinements (which was one of the possibilities that were considering at that time) or of sectorizing the sending of messages and that the only area of ​​the province that remained on the south was the south, the Safor and the Vall d’Albaida. The organizers of the meeting asked if it was likely to rain in the south of the province and said it was unlikely. ”

Next, as reflected in the document, “after two new pauses at the meeting, the Aemet representative had a new intervention. At that time, torrential rainfall also affected the middle basin of Turia (…). A new pause in the meeting is produced at 22 hours. ”

In her car, the judge already affected that emergencies did not respond in a “explicit” way to the request. In addition, it describes the explanation given on “the exclusively face -to -face work period” as “euphemism.”

Check Aemet’s full report



Aemet’s report also includes the entire call list that made emergencies of the Generalitat from early in the morning to update the emergency situation, as this writing advanced on November 20. In one of them carried out at 16.43 hours the regional agency acknowledges that they can no longer access the Utiel area to be bound: “They asked about the prognosis for the Utiel-Requena area, since they received calls from there but could not access to perform the rescue due to floods.” At 18.09 and 18.10 they called to communicate the prolongation of the red warning, “but the calls did not attend; Then an incoming call ”of the Generalitat emergency was not received.