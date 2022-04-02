THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1:36 p.m.



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued for this Sunday, April 3, a yellow warning for force 7 winds throughout the coast of the Region of Murcia. The alert is raised to orange for the next day, Monday, when the coast of the Community will be on notice due to strong gusts of wind and coastal phenomena. The northwest wind could reach force 8 and waves of 5 to 6 meters could be recorded.

During Monday, April 4, the Northwest of the Region will also be on yellow alert, due to snowfalls that could accumulate 4 centimeters of snow in 24 hours, and the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas due to winds of up to 70 km/h that they could reach 80 km/h in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón.