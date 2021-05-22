A storm will strongly affect the Region of Murcia, especially in the interior areas, from the early hours of this Sunday. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a orange level warning for «significant risk» of rain in the regions of Valle del Segura, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas. Rainfall could reach up to 30 accumulated liters per square meter in one hour and 100 in 12 hours.

The Aemet also issued yellow notice due to rains in the Altiplano, Northwest, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, where they will be “intense and generalized”, although not as much as in the interior regions.

In accordance with the instructions of the director of the Inunmur Civil Protection Plan, this It is in a pre-emergency state to act against possible floods. The purpose of this phase is to alert the authorities and services involved, as well as to inform the potentially affected population on a preventive basis.

Murcia may be the province with the highest accumulations of rainfall during this episode of the isolated cold storm. The meteorological episode will be strongest from Sunday noon to early morning, and is expected to begin remitting on Monday morning.

Special device in Murcia



Before the notice of the Aemet, the Murcia City Council announced that it has prepared a special device composed of different municipal services such as Local Police, Civil Protection, Firefighters, Traffic, Aguas de Murcia, Street Cleaning, Public lighting and Parks and Gardens, as well as the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Assistance (SEMAS).

In this way, the troops will be in charge of the surveillance and control of the floodplain areas of the municipality. The operational units of the city and districts will periodically review, according to the advance of rainfall, all those places where there are risks due to accumulations of water or road and street cuts due to the existence of boulevards or natural rainwater passages.

What is intended with this plan is to intervene as quickly as possible and immediately meet the requirements of the residents of the municipality to minimize the effects of possible heavy rains, establishing priority actions.

The Local police It will deploy its troops in the urban area and districts to take the necessary measures to regulate and cut traffic, using fences and police tape. Likewise, it is controlled that there are no incidents that endanger people and vehicles.

The firemen They will be in charge of draining water, putting out fires in power lines and draining flooded basins, as well as rescuing people and drivers trapped in flooded areas, if necessary. For its part, the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (BE MORE) will be on alert to meet the basic needs of those who need it.

Volunteers from Civil protection They will form a checkpoint to collaborate with the Local Police and Firefighters in those situations that are necessary. For its part, the Cleaning Services will work on the elimination of water bags and puddles by means of vacuuming machinery, placing the displaced containers and cleaning the dragging caused by the rain.

The operators of the Park and Garden Service They check the large trees in sensitive areas to anticipate possible branches falling and clean the leaves and scuppers located in the gardens.

Also the municipal company Murcia waters carries out the scheduled cleaning of scuppers located in the urban area of ​​Murcia and districts, specifically in critical points associated with flood zones in order to guarantee the correct evacuation of rainwater.