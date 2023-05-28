The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) raised the warning for heavy rains in part of the Region of Murcia to orange this Sunday. Specifically, rain accumulations of 30 liters are expected in one hour in specific areas of Vega del Segura. The orange level warning is scheduled to end at 9:59 p.m.

According to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center, in the Cieza area the worsening of the situation was already noticeable at 5:00 p.m., with almost 50 liters accumulated in 24 hours.

Also in Molina de Segura, heavy rains were recorded, which flooded some streets in the urban center, such as Calle de San Juan and Avenida del Chorrico.

Given this orange notice, the Murcia City Council has activated the special device to deal with possible incidents caused by the storm. Likewise, the Municipal Emergency Plan has been activated in its phase 0. This special device is made up of different municipal services such as Local Police, Firefighters, Civil Protection, Traffic, Aguas de Murcia, Street Cleaning, Public Lighting and Parks and Gardens, as well as the Mobile Emergency and Social Care Service (SEMAS).

The operating units of the city and districts will periodically review, according to the advance of rainfall, all those places where there are risks due to accumulations of water or cuts in roads and streets due to the existence of boulevards or natural passages of rainwater. What is intended with this plan is to intervene as quickly as possible and immediately meet the requirements of the residents of the municipality to minimize the effects of possible heavy rains, establishing priority actions.

The Local Police will deploy its troops in the urban area and districts to take the necessary measures to regulate and cut traffic, using fences and police tape. Likewise, it is controlled that there are no incidents that endanger people and vehicles.

The Firefighters will be in charge of draining the water, putting out fires in power lines and draining flooded areas, as well as rescuing people and drivers trapped in flooded areas, if necessary.

For their part, the Cleaning Services will work on removing bags of water and puddles using vacuum machinery, placing the displaced containers and cleaning the drags caused by rain.

From the Parks and Gardens Service, they review the large trees in those sensitive areas to anticipate possible falling branches and clean the leaves and scuppers located in the gardens.

The municipal company Aguas de Murcia also carries out the scheduled cleaning of the scuppers located in the urban area of ​​Murcia and districts, specifically in critical points associated with flood zones in order to guarantee the correct evacuation of rainwater.