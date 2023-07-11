The heat wave that is scorching the Region of Murcia this week will reach its peak this Wednesday. In fact, the Aemet has raised the alert to red level in the Vega del Segura and the Guadalentín Valley because the maximum temperatures can reach 44 degrees. The notice will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In addition, the heat forecast is orange in two other regions, the Northwest and the Altiplano. In its municipalities, the thermometers can mark up to 43 degrees, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency, which points out that locally the maximums can be even higher.

In addition, in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón the alert is yellow because the forecast is up to 36 degrees. However, the prognosis varies depending on whether it is coastal or inland locations, where values ​​can rise to 40ºC.

This Tuesday is also expected to be very hot, since the entire Region of Murcia, except for the coast, is already on orange alert due to temperatures of up to 43 degrees. Not even the nights will give a break, since in many locations torrid nights are expected, that is, with minimum temperatures above 25ºC.