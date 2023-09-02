The State Meteorological Agency worsened its forecasts for the passage of the DANA this Sunday in the Region of Murcia. If on Friday it activated the yellow warning for heavy rains and storms throughout the Community, this Saturday it decided to raise it to orange for three counties.

Specifically, Campo de Cartagena, Vega del Segura and the Altiplano will have an orange alert due to storms and rains that can leave 30 liters in an hour. The advisory will remain active from midnight to 10 a.m. on Sunday. In total, the Aemet anticipates that the accumulated 60 liters will be reached in the 12 hours in which the alert for the storm remains active.

The rest of the Region of Murcia remains under a yellow warning, since significant rainfall will also occur in the Northwest and Valle del Guadalentín areas.

In addition, in the Campo de Cartagena and in Mazarrón, adverse coastal phenomena may occur, since there will be waves of two to three meters in height that will be accompanied by gusts of wind that can reach 60 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the presence of haze in the air can leave the traditional pictures of cars full of mud after the precipitation. Starting at 2:00 p.m., the sky will open up and the rains will be less likely and intense. The maximum temperatures will touch 30 degrees throughout the Region of Murcia, with the exception of Caravaca, where they will remain at 24 degrees. The minimums will continue without changes: they will go from 20 degrees in Murcia and Cartagena to 14 and 15 that will be registered in Caravaca and Yecla, respectively.

For Monday, the State Meteorological Agency predicts cloudy skies, although it does not rule out occasional showers, especially in the Northwest region. Temperatures will continue to rise and will exceed 33 degrees in Murcia.