Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:54



Updated 4:42 p.m.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow level warning for storms for this Saturday, September 16 in the Northwest and Altiplano regions.

Accumulated rainfall of 20 liters per square meter is expected to occur in one hour from 2 to 9 p.m., with a probability of between 40 and 70 percent that adverse weather phenomena will occur.

This new episode of storms comes after last Friday due to water in which it hailed in several parts of the Community and numerous incidents caused by the heavy rains were recorded, such as damage to vehicles and flooded roads. Some fires also started due to lightning strikes and several trapped people had to be rescued.