The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains the yellow warning for rain in a large part of the Region of Murcia for this Monday, May 22, with an accumulated rainfall of 20 liters per square meter. Specifically, from 8:00 a.m. to midnight it will be active in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas; and in the Northwest, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón areas from 3:00 p.m. to midnight.

Likewise, activate the yellow warning for storms in the Northwest, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas from 3:00 p.m. to midnight; and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón.

Also alert of force 7 winds on the coast of Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with intervals of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

The Aemet issued an orange warning early this Monday afternoon due to rain in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas and Murcia and in the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. The alert will be active throughout the day on Tuesday.

Given this forecast, the Cartagena City Council activated the municipal pre-emergency and gave notice of this situation to those responsible for the different services before the forecasts of the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) of heavy rainfall, especially from 3:00 p.m., this Monday .

Activated the flood plan



The Community activated the Inunmur Special Civil Protection Plan against Floods in the Region of Murcia, following the warning of heavy rainfall in a large part of the Region issued by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), especially from the night of this Monday. The Plan seeks to prevent these episodes and minimize possible damage, in addition to establishing the organization, coordination and action procedures of public resources against floods.

The head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, chaired an emergency meeting on Monday to analyze the situation at the headquarters of the Fire Fighting Consortium (CEIS). At said meeting, it was reported that the Inunmur Plan was activated last midnight, in its pre-emergency phase. From the 112 Region of Murcia, the Government Delegation was contacted to inform all the municipalities and notify them of the forecast of heavy rains and localized storms.

After the meeting, the regional government counselor responsible for Emergencies, Juan María Vázquez, reported that the Community “has reinforced in this pre-emergency phase the number of firefighters who are active, as well as the number of forest brigades, to intervene quickly if necessary.”

“We request prudence from the citizens of the Region, especially starting today and tomorrow. As far as possible, we ask that you avoid displacements, “said Vázquez. Significant rains are expected throughout the day in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, while from the afternoon heavy rainfall is also expected in the Northwest, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón.