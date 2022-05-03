After a start to the week with storms and hail, the storm has not yet said the last word in the Region of Murcia. The weather will continue to be unstable and leave precipitation until mid-week. In fact, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains the yellow warning for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in most of the regions.

This Tuesday, in principle, will be the day with the least amount of rain. Or, at least, more intermittently. During the day, the alert is in force from 12 noon to 9:59 p.m. in the Vega del Segura, the Northwest and the Altiplano. Its probability is between 40% and 70%. In addition, the Aemet points out that very intense rainfall is expected in the surroundings of Caravaca de la Cruz, precisely one of the municipalities most affected by the rains this Monday.

After a brief hiatus, the ads will be activated again at midnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. But this time the Altiplano and the Northwest will be spared: the alert affects the Vega del Segura, the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón and the Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas. This time it will last throughout the day and the probability is also between 40% and 70%, according to the Aemet. In addition, although temperatures will remain stable in almost the entire region, in Murcia and its surroundings the maximums will drop slightly: on Wednesday they will remain below 20 degrees.

We will have to wait until Thursday for the sky to begin to clear in the Region of Murcia. The last showers may fall during the first hours of the day but, according to the forecast, the spring weather will return again for the weekend. The sun will be the predominant note and the thermometers will return to values ​​that will oscillate around 25 degrees in much of the Region of Murcia.