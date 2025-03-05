The torrential rains Of these last days they have already begun to impact many corners of Spain. He temporarywho already left red notices this Monday in Malaga and Castellón, continues to affect the Mediterranean regionsespecially to the Valencian Community. However, as confirmed by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet)the worst of this rainfall episode is yet to come.

This New Dana He is hitting a good part of the peninsular southeast and will do it even more this Wednesday and Thursday, after a somewhat calmer Tuesday. In fact, at some points they could exceed 100 liters per square meter (l/m2) in 12 hours and 150 l/m2 in 24 hours, as the agency has warned in its last communications.

Special notice | Very strong and persistent showers → The greatest adversity will take place in the Mediterranean and areas of Andalusia. → in the Canary Islands they will less from Wednesday; In the rest they will remain much of the week. pic.twitter.com/ppioqfzp2s – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 4, 2025

In the next few hours they are expected “Strong and persistent showers” that could even cause river overflow, grown and New floods in the Mediterranean areaas we saw in recent days. The authorities now ask for a lot of caution against the rains, especially before possible displacements.

The worst of the Dana arrives: the provinces on alert for the rains and the cold

The rains continue to sweep their passage through many communities, where Barrancos and Ramblas They continue closed for possible overflows and floods. However, the worst part of the Dana is about to arrive in the next few hours, as confirmed by the AEMET on its social networks: «The worst days of the storm will be this Wednesday and Thursdaywhen the rains will be generalized and, in addition to persistent, there may be slow motion storms, ”they have warned from the body.









The early morning has been calm, but rainfall will evolve from noon. The worst days of the storm will be tomorrow and Thursday, when rainfall will be generalized and, in addition to persistent, there may be slow motion storms. – Aemet_c. Valenciana (@aemet_cvalencia) March 4, 2025

It is expected that this Wednesday will increase instability in the peninsular southeast, leaving very strong showers in Albacete, Almería and Murciawhere yellow warnings will be activated by accumulated that can exceed 60 mm in 12 hours. Also in provinces such as Malaga, Western Andalusia And especially in the Valencia, Castellón and the south of Tarragonathat could take the worst part of this rainfall episode. The agency expects 100 liters per square meter (l/m2) in 12 hours and 150 l/m2 in 24 hours.

The rains will also remain throughout the Thursday, reaching the Iberian system and the peninsular northeast end. Throughout this day, 100 l/m2 will be exceeded in 12 hours in Tarragona, Castellón and Valenciawhich will be in yellow and orange alert For rainfall. It is not ruled out that notices are activated in other Spanish provinces for the storm.

Even so, from the Aemet they warn that it will be a Episode much “more controlled and less torrential” That that of an autumnal temporal, as is the case of the Dana that affected the province of Valencia at the end of October and left more than 200 dead.

How long will it rain in Spain? Aemet gives the end of the end of the rainfall episode

Even with enough uncertainty about what could happen, everything indicates that it will be the Friday, March 7 when rainfall reduces the intensity of the last days. In the communications of the last days, the AEMET states that this episode of rains caused by this Dana will last at least until Thursday 6although the showers could spread several more days, more isolated.

This will not mean the end of rainfall, much less. According to Meteored, facing the weekend could a new stormleaving rains in the west peninsular that will be accompanied by temperate and humid winds. It is expected that, although The atmosphere remains unstablethe showers do not have the same intensity as in recent days.

As of Friday, rainfall will arrive on the coasts of Galicia, western Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, as well as the westernmost part of the central system.