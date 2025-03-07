The torrential rains of recent days already says goodbye to Spain, but rainfall will not do so. As announced by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), as of this Friday, a «New Atlantic storm» that will leave generalized showers In good part of the country. Of course, the affected areas will change a lot compared to those of recent days.

On this occasion, the new cold front will be located in the next few hours northwest of the Peninsula, leaving «Generalized rains and intense winds» in many communities and in the Balearic Islands throughout Saturday and Sunday. It will be, therefore, a weekend marked by rainfall, wind, cold and snowwhich will leave a few days with Absolutely winter atmosphereespecially in the west peninsular.

Informative note | abundant rainfall and intense winds. → The rains will continue on Friday and weekend. The most abundant will affect, especially, the west peninsular and the Pyrenees. → Very strong wind gusts in large areas. pic.twitter.com/gv7qvmxSP – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 6, 2025

Even so, instability will remain a few more hours in the northeast peninsular quadrant due to the Mediterranean flow. During this Friday there are somewhat weaker rainfall than in previous days in Catalonia, Balearic Islands and Valencian Communitybeing able to reach some points of the interior, according to the organism.

A new Atlantic storm will keep the rains until next week

Rains are left for a while. This has been confirmed by the AEMET in its last statement, where they explain that the Mediterranean storm of recent days will give way this Friday, March 7 to “An Atlantic storm”. This new rainfall will leave generalized rainfall in much of the country during the weekend, in addition to intense, snowy and cold winds In many regions.









Throughout this day we will still have instability in the Mediterranean, although the most affected area will be the west peninsular. Accumulated are expected to They will exceed 40 liters per square meter In 12 hours “in the central system, Andalusia Western, the Ebro Valley, southeast of the Iberian and Northeast Peninsular Extreme.” Even so, everything indicates that Western Andalusia The worst part of this episode will be taken, where they will have Locally strong showers and storms.

According to the Aemet, Saturday will be “the most adverse day of the episode” As for rainfall and wind. Everything indicates that it will rain abundantly in the Pyrineo, the central system, Andalusia and Ceutaalthough rains are not ruled out at other points. In these western and central Andalusia, where we will also have stormsthe accumulated could exceed 100 liters per square meter in 24 hours.

Strong and persistent rains in Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia and environment of the central system. The rains will affect less intense and more irregularly to the rest of the country, with mud in the case of Balearic Islands, due to the presence of Calima. … pic.twitter.com/gsvf0lmxot – Meteored | time.com (@meteoredes) March 6, 2025

Likewise, ña Borrasca will have associated Very strong southern wind gusts which will begin affecting the West coast of Galicia and the Cantabrian mountain range, and will extend to the Galico-Leonese massif, the central system, the northern Iberian and Pyrenees.

New thermal descent: the areas of Spain where it will snow

Next Sunday, March 7 will begin lose strength this stormalthough the rains, somewhat less intense, will remain in almost the whole country a few more days. «This day the accumulated elders are expected in the Northeast peninsular, Alborán and, especially, in the Straitwhere again they would be locally strong, persistent and accompanied by storm »,

This change of time will come next to a New generalized thermal descent throughout Spain. Temperatures will fall considerably in the next few hours, thus causing a drop in the snow level in many mountain ranges of Spain. According to the agency, we could have “Significant snowfall” in the surroundings of mountainous systems since the second half of Saturday: «The accumulated that In high levels they could exceed 50 cmmore likely in Pyrenees, ”they have explained from the Aemet.

Facing next week, it is expected that Borrasca continues to progress Throughout Monday to the west peninsular, even with enough uncertainty. Extensive rainfall will continue during the first days of next week, although The wind will lose intensity.