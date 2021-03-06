Rainfall can reach 60mm accumulated in 12 hours from tonight A group of people stroll in the rain, in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

Cloudy skies and rainfall will be the protagonists this weekend in much of the Region. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued this Saturday a Bulletin of Adverse Phenomena of Yellow Level in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. Rainfall, which will begin around 10 p.m. on Saturday and end around 3 p.m. on Sunday with a probability of 40% to 70%, can reach 60 mm accumulated, as alerted by Aemet.

On the other hand, minimum temperatures will remain unchanged and winds will blow from the east component, more intense on the coast. Specifically, for this Saturday 12 degrees of minimum temperature and 15 of maximum are expected in Cartagena; 6 minimum and 13 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 9 minimum and 15 maximum in Lorca; 10 minimum and 13 maximum in Yecla; and 11 of minimum and 18 of maximum in Murcia.