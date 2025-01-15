The cold has been felt this week in Spain. This Tuesday was the coldest morning recorded so far this winter, according to data from the Aemet.

The widespread frosts in the center of the peninsula have culminated in freezing temperatures in areas of Segovia, Guadalajara and Teruel. In fact, at 6:50 this Tuesday morning in Cuéllar (Segovia) the thermometers read -12.2 degrees. In Puerto del Pico (Ávila) they have been -12.1 degrees; -11.1 in Martinet (Lérida) and Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara) or -10.5 in Burgo de Osma (Soria).

We are facing the coldest morning of what we have had in winter. → Widespread frosts in the interior, and even in coastal areas of the northern peninsula. →-12 ºC in Cuéllar (Segovia), -11 ºC in Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), -10 ºC in Teruel and 0 ºC in Barcelona/airport. pic.twitter.com/7aNMkCrQWO — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 14, 2025

Yesterday was a day of gloves, scarves, jackets and, in general, despite not suffering these extreme temperatures at all points, it was a day of dressing up very warmly. The Aemet has updated its forecast for these days.

Frost continues on Wednesday

This Wednesday there won’t be too many changes over time in our country. Anticyclonic weather with clear skies will persist. Some precipitation is expected in areas of Melilla and cloudiness in the Canary Islands.









Regarding the frost that have conditioned the last few days, these will continue although with lower intensity. “They will continue to affect most of the peninsular interiorexcept in the west of Andalusia, and reaching moderate in mountain areas and both plateaus, especially in the Pyrenees and the Iberian Mountains,” highlights Aemet.

The minimums will increase slightly in the northeast and in central mountainous areas. In this sense, the dawn has been especially cold in León, Palencia, Lérida and Burgos with thermometers reading between five and four degrees below zero. As for the maximums, they will suffer a slight increase in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In this sense, the maximum temperatures will occur throughout the day in Alicante, Cádiz, Ceuta, Gerona, Huelva or Murcia, where temperatures could reach up to 17 degrees.

A change of weather in the Mediterranean

But in the Aemet forecast, a new change in weather is already visible. It will be the Thursday. Although this day the anticyclone will still predominate, the Aemet points out that “the probable arrival of a new dana from the northeast will increase instability».

Thus, from this day onwards, rains which can be locally strong and even stormy in the Balearic Islands, the Mediterranean coast and Alborán. Little by little they can extend inwards.

As for temperatures, the minimum temperatures may increase while the maximum temperatures may decrease. On the other hand, the frosts will lose intensity and extent, although they will continue to affect most of the interior of the peninsula, and may be moderate in mountain areas or the northern plateau.