The Aemet foresees that Borrasca Jana loses strength but maintains notices for rain in four communities

The storm high impact Jana It will lose strength from this Monday, although it will continue to affect the Peninsula and Balearic Islands leaving a situation of instability, with cloudy skies or covered and generalized rainfall, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), which, which Maintain notices for rains In Andalusia, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Balearicas.

The older accumulated They are expected in the southern half of the Atlantic and Alborán aspect, with a probability of being strong and persistent in the surroundings of Cádiz and Alborán and persistent in the western central system. Dispersed, these rainfall could be accompanied by storm and hail, more likely in the Peninsular Southwest, southern Eastern Andalusia and in the Balearic Islands. The rains will be less likely in the Cantabrian, Northeast peninsular and eastern facade.

The level, with a trend ascending throughout the day, will be around 1200-1400 meters at the beginning of the day, reaching 1400-1800 at the end. The snowfall will continue in the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast half, the state agency details on its website. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies with probable scattered showers.

Southeast winds will blow in the northern peninsular and southern component in the rest and the Balearic Islands; In general, moderate in coastlines and half south of the Atlantic, and lazy slope with moderate intervals in the rest. However, very strong streaks are expected in the Gulf of Cádiz and in Mediterranean coastlines between the Cabo de la Nao and the Strait, without being discarded indoors in Western Andalusia. There is Yellow notice for coastal phenomena in Andalusia and Region of Murcia.

Regarding the temperaturesthe maximums in the Peninsula and Archipelagos will rise, although with descents in the northwest. The minimums will increase in the Peninsular and the Canary Southwest and go down slightly in the rest and the Balearic Islands. With this, frosts will continue to affect mountainous areas of the northern half and the southeast peninsular, being moderate in Pyrenees, and being able to occur in the northern plateau.

Week with more rain

Despite the weakening of Borrasca Jana, the Aemet expects the arrival of new fronts associated with Atlantic storms that will sweep our country, with rainfall in large areas. The most abundant will be given in the environment of the central and west system of Andalusia.