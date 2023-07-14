The first heat wave of the summer is already behind us and the maximum temperatures have been, since Thursday, below 40 degrees in the Region of Murcia. But not for much longer. Starting next week, the Aemet forecasts another episode of intense heat that can lead the thermometers to mark up to 47 degrees in points such as Murcia or Molina de Segura. Of course, it should be noted that these forecasts, which would mean record records, can change over the days, as happened this week.

This weekend, in fact, the warnings for high temperatures are back. The Aemet has activated the yellow alert for highs that can touch 40 degrees this Saturday throughout the Region of Murcia, except for the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. It is one of the seven communities that, despite the end of the heat wave, are once again on notice this weekend.

However, this new rise in temperatures after a brief respite is only an appetizer of what is expected next week. The Aemet forecast is that on Tuesday it will reach 40 degrees again in the entire Region of Murcia, except on the coast.

And the worst is expected for Wednesday’s day. In Murcia and neighboring municipalities, the forecast is up to 47 degrees, which would be a record in the Region. In Lorca and the Northwest it could be close to 45ºC, a threshold that would even reach the Altiplano in points like Jumilla.

more hot nights



In addition, at night it will continue to be difficult to fall asleep because the minimum temperatures will hardly vary during these days. In the Altiplano and the Northwest they will oscillate between 20 degrees, but in the rest of the Region, both in the Murcia and Lorca area and on the coast, the forecast is for more torrid nights. That is, they do not go below 25 degrees.