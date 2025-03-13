The Aemet expects the storm Konrad to leave snow today, wind and more rains in almost all of Spain

Spain will continue a day under the effects of the storm konrad, That will leave generalized rains that could be especially strong in the southern third, snow in the main mountain environments, strong wind gusts and a decrease in temperatures, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), which has activated warnings by adverse weather phenomena in up to 13 autonomous communities.

Aemet report: a warmer and more dry winter gives way to a spring with high temperatures

The new storm will be located today on the peninsula leaving the skies very cloudy or covered with generalized rains, which will be less frequent in western Galicia. It is likely that rainfall becomes persistent or strong in the southern peninsular third, where abundant accumulated and, at the end of the day, locally strong showers in the Balearic Islands can be registered.

The Aemet does not rule out the Dispersed appearance of storms and hail. Before the rain forecast, the Andalusia Yellow, Ceuta and the Balearic Islands have activated, although in the latter only for a few hours in the afternoon.

According to the state agency, the snowfall In the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast half, the level of around 1200-1600 meters at the beginning and falling at the end of the day to 800-1000 meters. For this reason, notices have been activated in Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalunya, Community of Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja and Community Valenciana.

He wind He will continue blowing hard throughout the day. Strong intervals are expected in the Galician Atlantic coastlines and very strong gusts in the coastlines of the Gulf of Cádiz and in the Mediterranean coastlines, between the end of the Nao and the Strait. They are also not discarded inside Andalusia. There are notices for this reason in Castilla-La Mancha, Region of Murcia, Ceuta and Andalucía.

In the rest of the communities, moderate winds of the southwest in the southern peninsular and the Balearic Islands, and lazy to moderate in the rest with a predominance of northern component.

Temperature decrease

Temperatures They will go down waiting for a clear downturn on FridayPoints the Aemet. The maximums will go down throughout the Peninsula and in the Canary Islands, while in the Balearic Islands and Melilla they will rise slightly. The minimums will also fall in the north, northeast and peninsular Mediterranean coastlines. No changes or in slight ascent in the rest of the Peninsula and the archipelagos. In addition, with the entrance of cold air, weak frosts gain in extension in the north and southeast peninsular and are expected to be moderate in Pyrenees.

After this Thursday, a Friday and Saturday marked by the fall in minimum temperatures and the extension of frost is expected. For Friday, Aemet has established snow notices up to 10 communities, with levels of up to 800 meters in the northern half and 900 in the southern half.