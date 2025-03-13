03/13/2025



Updated at 5:37 p.m.





The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) points out that four “pauses” occurred during the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) of Dana Day, in which its representatives participated telematically. This is indicated in a report sent to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, advanced by the country and to which ABC has had access.

A version that contradicts what was spent by emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana who, in a letter to the magistrate who investigates the management of the flood, said there were no recess, but “a specific moment” in which “an exclusively face -to -face work period” occurred. A time – around one hour, between 18 and 19h, according to the central government – in which there were no ones who followed the meeting online and during which “the technicians present” valued “the possibilities of communication through mass media to the population.”

The new Aemet document describes the weather phenomenon, predictions and notices issued by the agency during the previous days and on the fateful day of October 29. Not only through official channels, but also in the successive interventions of their spokesmen in the media.

Aemet held 22 calls with Civil Protection of the Valencian Community (112) between 6.30 and 22.02 hours. The first of the communications occurred from the National Prediction Center and were happening – from 7.31h from the East Prediction and Surveillance Group – as the warning levels were raising, with many complications. «It is not heard. They hang, ”reiterates the document several times only the problems to communicate with Civil Protection after the red notice is activated.









At 16.23h, from “they asked about the prognosis for the Utiel-Requena area, since they received calls from there but could not access to perform the rescue due to floods.” At that time, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) had already been activated and the Cecopi was summoned for 17 hours.

At 18.09 and at 6:10 p.m., “it was called twice” to Civil Protection “to two different numbers, to inform the prolongation 2 more hours of the red notice on the northern coast of Valencia due to the persistence of the storm (inside the north and the south coast ended at 6:00 p.m.), but did not attend the calls.” “Then an incoming call” of Civil Protection was not received.