The AEMET activates the warning in nine communities due to snowfall, with Asturias and Castilla y León at extreme risk

Asturias and Castilla y León will maintain this Monday the red alert (extreme risk) for snowfall of 40 centimeters thick in mountainous areas, and will also be under a snow warning, although yellow (risk for certain activities), the communities of Aragón, Cantabria, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja, some also due to coastal phenomena, rain and/or wind.

Added to these communities are the Balearic Islands, Murcia and the Valencian Community, which will also be under yellow alert due to wind and sea storms, according to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In the Cantabrian mountain range on the slopes of León and Palencia in Castilla y León, at red level, snow accumulations of 40 centimeters are expected in 24 hours from 1,200 meters.

In Asturias, in the mountain range and Picos de Europa, there is also an extreme risk of snow due to accumulations of 40 centimeters in 24 hours at elevations above 1,000-1,100 meters.

On the other hand, Catalonia is at orange risk (significant risk) due to coastal phenomena; In Ampurdán (Girona) the northwest wind will blow at 50 to 75 km/h (force 7 to 8) and there will be waves of 3 to 5 meters.

The southern coast of Tarragona is also at orange level due to bad seas, due to northwest winds of 50 to 70 km/h (force 7 to 8), with waves of 3 meters offshore.

In the yellow level due to snowfall are the southwestern part of Asturias and the mountain of Lugo (Galicia), due to snow accumulations of 10 centimeters in 24 hours at levels above 1,000 meters.

In the Navarrese Pyrenees, snowfall will accumulate 10 centimeters in 24 hours around 600-800 meters. It will also snow in the Pyrenees of Lleida and Huesca, with snow accumulations of 5 centimeters in 24 hours at points above 1,100-1,200 meters.

It will also do so in Liébana and Cantabria del Ebro, with snow depths in 24 hours of 5 centimeters at levels around 800 meters at the beginning of the morning and which will rise to 1,000 -1,200 meters at noon.

These same snow levels will also be reached in the Iberian region of Burgos and in Rioja, at levels of 700-900 meters.

In the central system of Segovia (Castilla y León) the accumulation of snow in 24 hours will also be 5 centimeters at altitudes of 800-1000 meters and also in the Aran Valley (Lleida) above 800-900 meters.

As for the wind, it will blow with an intensity of between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour on the southern coast of Alicante, the Pyrenees of Huesca, the coast of Castellón, the coast and pre-coastal of Tarragona and Murcia.

Yellow level coastal phenomena are also expected, with waves of up to 3 meters on the coast of Valencia, Alicante, the Balearic Islands or Catalonia; In Asturias, Galicia, Cantabria, Basque Country the waves will be up to 5 meters.