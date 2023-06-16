Are there people who don’t think the Lamborghini Estoque is cool? It’s probably the coolest Lamborghini of the past fifteen years that never came. Designer Filippo Perini will no doubt be a bit disappointed, but he now has a chance to make amends. The former Lamborghini designer now comes with this Aehra Sedan.

It is certainly not an Estoque, but it could have been an electric sedan from Lamborghini. With some Porsche genes on the back. It is interesting to see how the designer omits the conventional bonnet. Logical, because without a large V8 or V12 such a long bonnet is no longer necessary. You can also recognize a bit of Mercedes EQS in it.

The Aehra Sedan reaches 800 kilometers

The aerodynamic shape contributes to a range of 800 kilometers. Exact specifications are not yet known. The Aehra Sedan is not available yet either, because the first customers should not receive their car until 2026. The same goes for the Aehra SUV. But you can safely expect a lot of power and nice acceleration figures. With a matching price tag.

The name may change, the car will not

The brand promises that the cars they will soon sell will be virtually unchanged; what you see here, you will see later on the road. Those double gull-wing doors are therefore not only mounted for the study model. The name ‘Sedan’ may change. It is of course yet another aspiring car manufacturer with wild plans, but we secretly hope that this crazy thing will make it. Would be nice.