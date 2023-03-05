Luis Suárez’s time in European football has left him one of the best forwards in the world, with goals, championships and moments for history. But those years are behind us, the Uruguayan is not ready to play in the big leagues and has gone to Brazil to continue enjoying football. This does not mean that it is not still news in Spain, Suárez has given an interview to Placar in which he leaves interesting details about his time at FC Barcelona.
The first thing he recognizes is that if MSN had lasted together longer, they could have marked a difficult time to overcome, who tried to convince Neymar to keep this trident at the Blaugrana club, which did not end up being so: “We went to speak with Neymar (Messi and Suárez) and we told him: ‘Ney, if you want to win everything, stay here with us'”. Apart from trying to keep him in Spain, as good friends that they have been and still are, they recommended that he not go to PSG, as there would surely be many teams from other leagues willing to sign him: “We advise him to stay, but it is his decision, that of his family. We said: ‘Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, that football will be better there. But in France?'”
The Uruguayan forward did not bite his tongue and assures that Neymar could have reached much higher in Barcelona, that he could have become one of the privileged to have a Ballon d’Or in his possession.
“If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d’Or for sure””
– Luis Suarez
The gunman commented that the great friendship he forged with Messi and Neymar was what led him to sign for Barcelona and that is why his adaptation was so good, that “It was not enough for me to argue with Neymar about who will take the penalties, nor am I going to dispute with Messi to take the free kicks”. This friendship was also maintained off the field, they met regularly to chat. “Outside the field, when we got together to drink mate -Neymar didn’t drink mate-but when Messi and I were drinking mate and he came to sit down, we talked about all kinds of things.”
As usual in these interviews, there was no lack of opinion about who was the best in the world, to which Suárez assured “For us Messi was the best in the world and for me Neymar was the second best, but they helped me win the Golden Boot. I will always be grateful. It is further proof that three stars together can play in the same team with the goal to win for the team, not individually.”
#advice #Luis #Suárez #Neymar #future #career
Leave a Reply