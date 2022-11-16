“Streamers of the world, get out of the way that I am going downhill and without brakes. I record this video to announce that I have become a streamer”. This is how he announced this Monday night On twitter Luis Enrique, the Spain coach, who will debut on Twitch during the World Cup in Qatar. Shortly after, his name was a trend on this social network and his new Twitch channel has already exceeded 70,000 followers. All this despite the fact that the video in which he announced it was not of great quality, as he himself admits: “You can see that I can only improve because the light is not adequate, the microphone is third division and the caripela is what there is.” ”. Four streamers discuss his mistakes and the keys to success on Twitch.

Above all, be natural

“Starting on Twitch with controversial content such as the Qatar World Cup and which is already going to receive a lot of attention and a predisposition to hate (hate), perhaps it is not the most interesting thing for Luis Enrique,” says Scheherazade, author of the channel Scheherazade MR. But he considers that “if you approach it correctly, it can work even if you have ‘a third division microphone and bad lighting’, since that is not the most important thing within Twitch.”

If this platform is characterized by something, it is “spontaneity and not having a script”. Therefore, to this streamer A 31-year-old video that is “not very spontaneous” does not seem like the best letter of introduction to him. Even so, he believes that “the message was intended” and insists that Twitch is learned by doing. Something in which Anniel, author of the channel, agrees Anniel Official29 years old: “It seems forced and unnatural, I have studied dubbing and it gives me the feeling that he has rehearsed it a lot.”

Spectators reward the streamers natural and quickly pick up on whether or not you are faking it. This is indicated by the veteran sports journalist and streamer siro lopez, 66, who highlights a strong point of Luis Enrique: “He communicates well, which is a good principle to put himself in front of a microphone, and, in addition, he looks directly at the camera, he is not afraid of it.” In order for him to succeed on Twitch during Worlds, he advises him to interact with his viewers and have moderators “so that toxic people don’t get into the chat.”

A characteristic greeting

Some streamers They start their broadcasts in a very defined way. Of “Very good creatures Mr” from Rubius to “hey, but what’s up guys? Everything alright, everything correct? And I’m gladby Auron Play. “They have a very strong phrase, but if you’re going to talk about football and you tell me ‘I’m going downhill without brakes’, well man, you remind me of my grandfather, what do you want me to tell you”, says Anniel. The expert also criticizes that the first sentence of the video is a driving metaphor, instead of a reference to football. But she considers that the coach also has some success, such as when he refers to the fact that he has “a third division coach”.

improve lighting

Although some streamers They consider that lighting does not have to be a determining factor for success, for Luis Enrique it would not be difficult to improve it. “I would have turned on the overhead light in the room, which I imagine would be your typical yellow light, and used a white LED ring to get a bit of light contrast,” Anniel says. Facing the World Cup, López advises the coach to improve direct and indirect lighting. To do this, he suggests buying a pair of light screens from specialized companies and also resorting to indirect light from behind so that your face does not shine so much.

A quality sound

The sports journalist also considers that sound is also important on Twitch, so he recommends using a good microphone. “It seems that as you do for streaming anything goes. But, in reality, it is like doing radio and television from home, ”she says. In the video that Luis Enrique has uploaded, according to Anniel, the sound is quite good, since there is practically no background noise. “I get the impression that he has recorded it with his cell phone and that he wears the helmets and the posture microphone, to look like a football commentator and it seems like a good idea to me,” he says. This suspicion is due to the fact that “with this type of microphone, you can often hear your breathing a lot.” So he “either has headphones with a very good microphone or he has recorded it with his cell phone.”

Curr up the decoration

In the video recorded by Luis Enrique, in the shadows, you can see a desk with some books and, on the wall, a tactical blackboard. This is the only reference to football in the room, as Anniel points out: “What is it hard for you to put yourself on a white wall with the kit from the previous World Cup, a team photo, trophies, balls… Although that set up Don’t take it to Qatar, let people see that you’re working on it”. Besides, the streamer He would have recorded the video in an environment that “was not so claustrophobic.” “It looks like it’s under the stairs in Harry Potter, where he slept at the beginning,” she jokes.

Complete Twitch Channel

The name of the Spanish coach’s channel is luisenrique21worldcup22. “It’s the worst name I’ve ever seen in my life,” says Anniel. The streamer It is advised not to use numbers because this makes it difficult for other users to remember the name and find the channel. For this reason, it suggests two alternatives —Luis Enrique Oficial or Luis Enrique World Cup—, in addition to putting on a profile photo and asking for verification on Twitch.

Luis Enrique’s channel is still in its infancy: it doesn’t have any information or content, so it still has a lot of room for improvement. For the author of the channel lechitANHCa streamer 21-year-old canary, ideally when someone enters it, they say “how handsome this is.” In addition to writing a summary of what is going to be found on the channel, she suggests that the recruiter decorate it to make it attractive. An alternative would be, for example, “contact digital artists who make drawings of what is going to be transmitted or collect photos of the transmissions.” “When I enter a channel and see that it has been worked on, it makes me want to continue watching it,” she adds.

Anniel considers that the most important section of the channel is precisely that of “data of interest”, which is what is reached by entering a live stream and scrolling down. The streamer encourages the coach to write in his description some information about him that nobody knows: “If he puts something from his childhood that he has not told before, there are still those who think that he is going to tell different things and decide to stay.” In this section, it is also possible to offer other information: from the rules of the channel to from which countries the users that follow you are from.

Once the broadcast begins, it is advisable to take care of the scene (the design that is seen on the screen during the broadcast), according to López. The journalist advises Luis Enrique to choose something that represents him. If he is going to talk only about the Spanish National Team, for example, he could put his colors or something related to the shirt that the players will wear. In addition to taking care of the image, it is essential that “Internet coverage be good and, if possible, be fiber optic, to avoid interruptions in retransmission.”

