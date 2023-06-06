Check that the car is properly closed It is one of the issues that must be watched especially when leaving the vehicle. This has been made known by the National Police through a TikTok video in which they address the problem of inhibitors.

They raise the question of whether we know what these devices are for and how thieves use them.

Police notice about inhibitors



The Police explained that “the thieves use inhibitors to prevent your car from locking and once you’ve moved away they take the opportunity to take what’s inside from you.

In the video, an agent of the National Police appears who recommends stay away from the vehicle before the flashing lights appear indicating that it is properly closed.

With current car models, it is less and less necessary to be next to the vehicle to lock it, since as soon as the key is removed they automatically lock, in the same way that they open on contact as soon as the owner is near.

When leaving, the Corps recommends not to trust oneself, precisely because of the presence of inhibitors, as well as to make the gesture to check that the door is correctly closed before starting off.

However, many users of this social network add to the fact that currently doing the handle pull gesture It would no longer work because most vehicles are intelligent and when you grab the handle the car opens. For these cases, the Police recommend simply checking that the lights have been turned on.

Hobbies before closing get away from the car



In addition, many have recognized in the comments that it is one of the issues that most concern them when leaving the vehicle. “I close twice and look at the windows, if not I don’t leave calm”, “whenever I get out of the car I do a complete turn checking all the doors, including the hood”, some explain.

The video, published 24 hours ago, has more than 14,000 “likes” and more than 200 comments.