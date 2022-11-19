Running is one of the sports practices that has gained the most followers in recent years. A sport that continues to be fashionable and that millions of people do every day. The keys to its success may be that it is a way of exercising without having to spend money like going to a gym. A hobby that has its risks when there are cars involved.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) indicates that runners are “pedestrians at greater risk because they move quickly and sometimes, especially if they accumulate kilometers (…) they are tired, and even fatigued, which can reduce their perception of the environment and their reflexes”. For this reason, it is important to take several precautions before going for a run to avoid being run over on the road. Although one option to avoid having an accident is to move along the sidewalk, athletes prefer to run on the road since their joints and muscles ‘suffer’ less the effects of running on this surface. The DGT warns that »if there is a sidewalk, they must run on it«.

Tips for running on the road



The DGT collects 6 tips for ‘runners’ who run through areas with cars.

– Going for a run with striking sportswear. They point out that you should not choose clothes because they favor you more. Safety should be prioritized and choose neon-colored garments to facilitate your visibility to drivers.

– Always run on the left side of the road. The formula should be to stand on the shoulder of the opposite direction to traffic to always see the cars in front sticking to the left. If you drive on the right, vehicles could approach from behind, which would make it difficult to perceive the risk in time and take the necessary measures to avoid it.

– Plan the route. They advise running through areas where the most visible and shortest pedestrian crossings are.

– Avoid big roads. When you go out, it is better not to do it on those roads with a lot of traffic. Go for the ones with less traffic.

– Be careful with the music. They recommend not listening to music while you run if you are going through areas with cars because it can become a distraction and will prevent you from hearing a car when it approaches.

– Always respect traffic lights. Remember that the signs are also for the runners. If it is red, do not cross even if you are running.