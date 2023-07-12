Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 4:45 p.m.



Meteorologists have already warned that 2023 was going to be a very hot summer. It is expected that several heat waves will be repeated throughout the summer and that temperatures will exceed 40 degrees in several Spanish cities. With the thermometer marking such high figures, it is important to remember how dangerous it can be not to take a series of precautions when taking the car.

These heat waves are going to be repeated throughout the summer. At this time of year, many take the opportunity to enjoy their long-awaited vacations. Many families choose the beach as a vacation spot and take their personal vehicle to get around. Before embarking on any trip by car, it is important to take a series of recommendations into account, since high temperatures can affect driving. It is not enough to turn on the air conditioning, travelers must take several factors into account.

The intense heat of this type of episodes not only affects drivers, but also passengers and the vehicle itself can suffer a lot during the journey. Therefore, in situations of extreme heat it is important to reinforce security measures. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) warns of the danger of traveling in these conditions and lists some recommendations that drivers should take into account so as not to suffer during the journey. According to the DGT, driving in heat causes fatigue to increase and reflexes to decrease, so the driver takes longer to react and can make mistakes.

DGT advice for driving during a heat wave



The DGT recalls that it is essential to adopt a series of complementary precautions when you are going to drive in the middle of a heat wave.

– Prepare your car. High temperatures make maintenance deficiencies evident. It is convenient that you check your vehicle before going out on the road, both parts and liquid levels.

– Avoid driving in the hottest hours. Normally, the highest temperatures are reached between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

– Rest. For every two hours or every 200 kilometers maximum. If you feel any slight sign of fatigue behind the wheel, you should stop to rest. Park in shady areas and if you stop in the sun, do not let people or animals stay inside the vehicle.

– Beware of glare. Avoid annoying reflections from the sun and wear suitable sunglasses.

– If you turn on the air conditioning, roll down the windows for the first few seconds to expel the hot air outside.

– Eat in moderation. Do not eat copious meals during the trip and avoid alcohol. It is convenient to eat a light diet, rich in protein and vitamins, avoiding fats and alcoholic beverages.

– Drink frequently, without waiting to be thirsty. The best, water or fruit juices.

– Wear comfortable and loose clothing. It is also important to be comfortable while driving. Use footwear that properly supports the foot.

– Monitor the temperature of the vehicle’s engine.