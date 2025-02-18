02/18/2025



He shoulder pain It is one of the most common muscles and bones. One of its main causes is the call Rotator sleeve tendinopathywhose name refers to the group of muscles and tendons affected. This condition not only affects shoulder function, but also has a significant impact on patient’s quality of life and brings considerable socio -economic implications. Is there any solution to treat this annoying condition?

Traditionally, physiotherapy has been used to deactivate the affected points and thus relieve pain. In recent times, therapeutic exercise has gained attention for its possible benefits when administering treatment.

But what is the ‘tendinopathy of the rotator sleeve?’

The rotator sleeve is a group of muscles and tendons surrounding the shoulder joint and provides stability and movement. Rotator sleeve tendinopathy refers to the inflammation or degeneration of these tendons, which can cause pain, weakness and limitation of movement.

This condition is common in people who perform repetitive movementsoverhead –As painters and carpenters– and its prevalence increases with age.









It is currently an injury with a high incidence, since the positions maintained over time in front of the computer also involve this muscles.

What is the impact on the quality of life?

The shoulder pain associated with the tendinopathy of the rotator sleeve can be weakening and affect the ability to perform daily activities such as dressing, combing or lifting objects.

In addition, night pain can interrupt sleep, which contributes to fatigue and decreases the quality of life.

And as we pointed out above, functional limitation and chronic pain can lead to a decrease in labor productivity and increase absenteeism.

What are your socieconomic implications?

The socioeconomic implications of the tendinopathy of the rotator sleeve are very important.

While direct costs include medical expenses for consultations, treatments and possible surgeries, indirect costs cover the loss of labor productivity, absenteeism and, in some cases, permanent work disability.

A study in meat industries showed that workers with rotator sleeve tendinopathy had a high prevalence of absenteeism and a decrease in work capacity, which affected both employees and employers.

The most common intervention: physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is a common intervention for the treatment of rotator sleeve tendinopathy. One of the techniques used is known as’Myofascial trigger dots therapy‘, which focuses on deactivating the’ trigger points’, which are tense bands of muscles that can cause pain.

These therapy tools include massage, pressure inhibition and dry puncture. All of them have proven effective in reducing pain and improving function.

An alternative: Therapeutic exercise

Lately, therapeutic exercise has gained attention as an effective intervention for the tendinopathy of the rotator sleeve. These programs focus on improving the strength, flexibility and resistance of the shoulder muscles.

In particular, eccentric exercises (when an external resistance expires the force that we apply, resulting in a contraction in which the muscle fibers are lengthened) have shown significant benefits in the reduction of pain and the improvement of the function.

In addition, therapeutic exercise can be easily administered and supervised, which makes it a viable option for many patients.

Therapeutic exercise benefits

This type of exercise offers several benefits in the treatment of rotator sleeve tendinopathy:

1.-Ary a reduce pain and inflammation by improving blood circulation and promoting tissue healing.

2.-Increase force and the stability of the shoulder muscles, which can prevent future injuries.

3.-Improve the amplitude of motion and the flexibilitywhich allows patients to perform daily activities more easily.

4.-It can be personalized To adapt to the individual needs of each patient, which increases adherence to treatment and improves long -term results.

The key: an integral approach that combines treatments

Rotator sleeve tendinopathy is a condition that significantly affects the quality of life and the function of patients, with serious socio -economic implications.

Physiotherapy, including myofascial trigger points, has been a traditionally used intervention to treat this condition. However, therapeutic exercise has gained prominence for its multiple benefits, including pain reduction, improvement in administration and ease.

The combination of these interventions can offer a comprehensive and effective approach to the management of rotator sleeve tendinopathy. Yes The shoulder hurtsput in the hands of your physiotherapist, who can help relieve these discomforts.

About the author Jorge Velázquez Saornil Professor in Physiotherapy. Pontifical University of Salamanca.