No one can stop the passage of time, the years pass for everyone and the body shows the evidence of it. When we reach a certain age, the skin begins to show some aging brands, a fact that worries many people who try to stop it as much as possible. It is impossible completely avoid wrinkles and dark circlesbut there are tricks to reduce and hide them.

Laura Geller is a Professional makeup artist who has worked with a large part of the celebrities of the United States and whose fame and reputation have taken it to the top of the profession. Its cosmetics brand is known worldwide and thousands of people listen carefully to your advice on how to apply the products and which to use on each occasion.

A very common concern, especially among women, when the fifty years are reached, is the presence of skin discoloration and age signs at the bottom of the eyes. Dark circles and wrinkles cannot be prevented, but camouflage. For Geller, it is fundamental a correct application and good products, Since otherwise it would not help.

Woman wearing makeup | Istock

Geller’s advice

The first step to hide wrinkles and dark circles according to Geller, is Prepare the skin properly. It is not enough to apply any moisturizer, since it will leave the wet area hindering the work of makeup. Instead, the expert recommends better to use a pre-base that will prevent makeup from accumulating in the expression lines.

Subsequently, recommend using a concealer and locate it in the right place. As explained in the middle Prevention, “If you worry about enhancing the lines and wrinkles when smiling, blur the corrector only to the third quarter of the eye. It is a bit more complicated, but apply less and you can always apply more if necessary.” If putting everything in the same area You will highlight the wrinkles and rooster legs.

Geller also added that, “what you don’t want is to dry out the face, so to fix the product Do not use a powder makeup base That you can be using in the face unless it is with a soft brush and apply it slightly, but you must fix the concealer. “If you follow the advice of this makeup expert, you will reduce the so annoying and dreaded wrinkles and dark circles.