Thursday, March 21, 2024, 17:27











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Windows are a fundamental part of home lighting. However, one of the most tedious things about household chores is cleaning the windows. On these surfaces it is more than common for fingerprints to remain and the presence of dust to be noticed. Furthermore, it is not that it is too easy to clean them, since even if you put care and care into it, it is likely that the dreaded halos will remain on the glass.

There are a large number of cleaning tricks that promise that when you use them, your crystals will be impeccable and streak-free. Using white vinegar, kitchen paper or newspaper instead of a cloth or distilled water are some of the main tips that cleaning experts usually give. But what if cleaning home windows was just a matter of physics?

Physics professor Vincenzo Schettini, better known on social networks as 'La Fisica Che Ci Piace', has shared on his TikTok account a series of tips so that when cleaning the windows at home those unpleasant marks that cause the feeling that they are still dirty.

What you should keep in mind when cleaning the windows



As this expert explains, “in detergents, active tensions are molecules that bind to dirt. When the detergent is not completely removed, it remains linked to the dirt on the surface and that is what we see,” he says, answering one of the questions we ask ourselves when we see these remains.

But what should we do to prevent them from appearing? Schettini points out that those windows that are outside should “never” be cleaned when the sun shines on them: “It is better to work in the shade because after the first pass the sun evaporates the water sooner than expected, leaving only the detergent in the glass. glass”.

Also, as a “general rule”, he advises using hot water mixed with a little detergent. “The high temperature of the water makes detergents less viscous, preventing it from binding to the surface.” In addition, it also “greatly weakens the bonds between the glass and the dirt, which is then removed more easily.”

Finally, it shows an “additional tool”: the potato. “The inner part is full of proteins and pectins, molecules that reduce surface tension, acting exactly like active detergent tensions.” You will only have to cut a raw potato, rub it on the glass and rinse it with water.