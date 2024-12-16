The global advertising industry will exceed $1 trillion (US$1 trillion, €953 billion) in total revenue this year, for the first time in history, with the forecast to increase by 7.7% in 2025 to reach $1. 1 billion dollars (1.04 billion euros). The estimates belong to GroupM, media investment holding company WPP, which points out that “the good results of the largest advertising sellers on the planet and the greater digital expansion have driven the growth of global advertising investment to 9.5% this year compared to the previous year. These magnitudes have excluded political advertising from the recent US presidential campaign, so the total volume would have been much higher than reported, although without figures in this regard.

The report from the WPP firm indicates that “pure digital advertising continues to be the strongest channel”, with a forecast increase of 12.4% worldwide in 2024, with plans to represent 72.9% of the total advertising in 2025. In turn, retail media continues to emerge as a rapidly expanding segment within digital advertising, estimated to reach $177.1 billion (169 billion euros) in 2025, exceeding total television revenues for the first time, including streaming.

outdoor advertising has maintained its share in the global advertising industry, largely due to the good performance of its digital counterpart, which will represent 42% of the total revenue of this subsector in 2025. At the same time, according to the same sources, global revenue from sound advertising will remain practically stable in 2025, while print advertising faces new declines, in largely due to increasing digitalization and the influence of AI.

Regarding the geographical distribution of the loot, it is expected that the ten main advertising markets will have grown during 2024, although with different evolutions. In that way, The United States and China remain the two most powerful advertising regions in the world, with increases in turnover estimated at 9.0%, up to 400.2 billion dollars (381 billion euros), and 13.5%, up to 204.5 billion dollars (195 billion euros), respectively.

The United Kingdom remains in third place, ahead of Japan. Germany and France maintain their positions, followed by Canada, Brazil, India and Australia. Regarding the impact of AI on the advertising industry, the authors of the study point out that it is “a multiplier of technology and creativity, and not an engine of advertising growth in itself.” As the same experts argue, “shareholders often reward brands for touting their use of technology to increase efficiency and improve productivity. However, consumers are more fickle, sometimes accepting its uses and sometimes rejecting them.” For all of the above, “brands that lean in the obvious direction of moving towards more AI, while ensuring that it remains ethically responsible, are likely to be better positioned in the long term to capitalize on its effects.”

The streaming platforms of Disney, WBD, Paramount and Netflix have reported quarterly profits, while losses are reducing at Comcast, ITV and other sector giants. In addition, revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter of this year in all segments except music, with a positive increase in all of them (the first time this has occurred since the first quarter of 2022). However, according to the same study, it is “unlikely that the profits from linear television due to the celebration of the US elections, the Olympic Games, the Copa América and the European Championship in the same quarter will be sustainable in the future.”

In the financial sector, The study emphasizes that companies in the sector continue to make significant investments in audio, television and sports sponsorships. However, “economic uncertainty and growing distrust in traditional financial institutions further complicate the picture, creating both opportunities and challenges for financial technology brands.” Given all of the above, it seems “likely that the balance between brand building and performance marketing, as well as regulatory compliance, will continue to be key areas of focus” in the financial sector.

The motor industry increased its advertising spending by 9.3% compared to 2023once it is impacted by “future emissions requirements and the transition to hybrid and battery cars.” Furthermore, “the competition from electric vehicles is much more fragmented than that from traditional combustion vehicles.” In this competitive environment, “new companies, such as BYD, offer cheaper electric vehicles and, at the same time, invest in coveted sports sponsorships, such as the Euro Cup held last summer.