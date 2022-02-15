Recently I had the opportunity to see a movie that captivated me, which also made me enter into a reflection that I want to take advantage of for my collaboration today. The aforementioned feature film bears the title of El padre, a film directed by the French playwright Florian Zeller, who makes a masterful film adaptation of his own play, in which the renowned and award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins achieved such an impressive performance that It was worth winning an Oscar again last year.

This film unravels the vicissitudes that surround the twilight of an existence where, due to senile dementia, a retired engineer struggles to distinguish what is real from what is imaginary, clinging to his memories to face the hostility of the unknown.

Now, despite my love of cinema, the truth is that I am far from having the resources to be a critic of the so-called seventh art, so my intention of bringing up this film is none other than to reflect on that ineluctable destination that we usually avoid looking for fear or insecurity. At the end of the day, and if God allows us to reach old age, evasiveness, indifference and even those phobias to which, as a mechanism of resistance, we tend to eventually resort to avoid thinking about what we could live in the future, will be of no use. end of our existence.

And considering that old age in itself entails a series of adversities due to the inevitable physical and mental deterioration, these are exponentially dramatized when there are conditions of vulnerability that make this stage of life a real ordeal.

In this situation are many older adults who, prey to family, social and governmental indifference, survive between the despair of their abandonment and the anxiety to imprison the memories of a life that, as experienced by Anthony Hopkins in the film The Father , seem to fade as the dreaded senile dementia advances.

All this made me think and reflect on the conditions in which many elderly people live in our country, where far from having a peaceful retirement and the care they need, it is common to see them forgotten by their own family, and others even more so in the street begging for alms. Faced with this situation, centers emerge that provide assistance to these people, such as a place in our city called Casa Hogar El Buen Samaritano. This charity space currently houses almost fifty older adults, who between poverty and marginalization have found in this place a refuge to cope with family abandonment and social indifference.

Recently, following the indications of the Governor of the State, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, in the sense of taking the vaccination against covid to all older adults who are bedridden and prevented from attending vaccination centers, this home received the visit of the head of health in the state, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, who was accompanied by a vaccination brigade to inoculate its residents.

This support undoubtedly represents an enormous benefit for these older adults, most of whom suffer from serious comorbidities that make them extremely vulnerable to the pandemic. However, there are many other shortcomings that prevail in that place, which have been publicized on several occasions by this publishing house El Debate, a medium that constantly performs invaluable social work as a sounding board for the most heartfelt social demands.

If it is difficult for us to think that if we reach that stage of life, sooner or later we will face the consequences of our natural physiological and cognitive deterioration, let us now imagine what it would be like to live them in total solitude and in conditions of care, food and of medical care such as those suffered by many elderly people.

Given this fact in particular, the call is therefore for solidarity and compassion, both to all our readers and to the authorities of the three levels of government, in order to be able to join forces and reach out to these older adults such as the who are in the El Buen Samaritano home, where despite the efforts made to date, they continue to suffer from many needs that make it unbearable for them to go through the twilight of their lives.

NOT EVERYONE SMILES LIKE THIS.– Reflecting on the vicissitudes that are experienced in the final stage of our existence, instead there are those with whom life has been very, very generous, such is the case of former union leader Elba Esther Gordillo, who despite of his advanced age and his dark past, he seems to have gained new strength and, as if that were not enough, hiding behind that “genius and figure until the grave”, he threatens to return to public life… God catches us confessed they said out there .