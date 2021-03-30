Dragon quest is one of the most iconic and transcendental franchises in the video game industry. As such, it cemented many of the characteristics of the JRPG genre and inspired the creation of other types of works of world culture.

In 1989, a manga based on the saga of Square enix began to be published in Japan, under the name of Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken. It was a resounding and immediate success, so two years later, the anime version of this work was released.

Like the manga, the animated series garnered thousands of fans and was broadcast in various countries around the world, including Mexico. In this way, our country was able to know the universe of Dragon quest and The Adventures of Fly, as it was called in Latin America, captivated thousands of people.

However, due to budget problems and other issues, the anime had to be canceled in episode 46, while the manga continued the adventures of Fly and company for many more volumes, leaving cartoon fans with an unfinished story.

That is why, when it was announced the relaunch of the anime Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken, almost 20 years later and with the possibility of telling the end of the manga in animation, many of us explode with joy. Now, episode 25 of the version that premiered in 2020, finally got to the part that we didn’t get to see in the 1991 series.

What happens to Fly after facing Baran?

If you are one of the people who saw the 1991 anime, surely you remember that that series stayed just after the confrontation between Fly and Baran, head of the super dragons division, the true dragon knight and who turned out to be the father of the protagonist.

The lack of continuation left more than one with the question of what happens next. Some satiated their curiosity by reading the manga and discovered that the ’91 anime modified what happens a bit, because in reality Fly does not defeat Baran, but it erases his memories.

This is precisely what happens in the manga and is what the 2020 anime just showed in episode 25. Of course, this is just the beginning of a new arc and the continuation of a great story that, with so many unexpected twists , it deserved to be completed after so long.

