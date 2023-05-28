The Adventures of Errol Flynn: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Sunday 28 May 2023, the film The Adventures of Errol Flynn is broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15. It is a 2018 Australian adventure film directed by Russell Mulcahy and is based on the book “Beam Ends” by Erroll Flynn. The film chronicles the adventurous life of young Errol Flynn in Australia before he became a famous Hollywood actor. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream The Adventures of Errol Flynn? Here is all the information.

Plot

Before becoming an international star, Errol Flynn lived in Australia. Far from the legendary figure who will go down in history, he is just an adventurer, an opium smuggler, a gambler, a street fighter, a womanizer and a prospector for gold. Defying cannibals and crocodiles, he pursues his dream of gold in the jungles of Papua New Guinea, where he and his group will seek new adventure, fortune and hope.

The Adventures of Errol Flynn: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of The Adventures of Errol Flynn? We find famous actors such as Thomas Cocquerel, Corey Large, William Moseley, Clive Standen, David Wenham, Dan Fogler, David Hennessey, Isabel Lucas, Callan Mulvey, Costas Mandylor, Grace Huang, Nathalie Kelley, Harry Paru MacKinnon, Benjamin J. Edwards, Ian Taatu , Derek Boyer, Myles Koroka, Nathan Jones, Melanie Zanetti, Ashlee Lollback, Vanessa Moltzen, Kate Betcher, Steve Nation, Bryan Probets, Raoul Craemer, Andy McPhee, Bronte Bailey, Kenny Low, Will Allen, Forbes Forbes-Johnson.

Streaming and TV