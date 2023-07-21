It is well known that the Adventure Time franchise ended a few years ago, this with an ending that had to be expanded to a special chapter to close the plot of the iconic characters, Finn and Jake. However, it seems that Cartoon networks does not want to let go of the franchise, so they already have something special prepared.

The name of the program in question is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cakewhich will not originally be broadcast on the cartoon channel, but will come directly to the streaming service Maxin our case it will be HBO Max. And of course, it will tell us the story of the female counterparts of the heroes of the land of Ooo.

Here you can see his first trailer:

Regarding the opening day of the program, it is said that the show will arrive on August 31 to the platform. There is still no talk of Latin American dubbing issues, but it is expected to be the same cast of the original series, especially Oscar Flores as simon petrikovaka the frozen king.

Remember that the main show is also available on HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Since the special episode of these characters came out in the main series, I’ve been wanting more, it’s a joy to know that they will have their own show on the streaming service.