Advantages of the new and longest MDC line listed in the Telegram channel of the capital Deptrans.

“As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin recently announced, we will launch D4 at the end of next year. A new through transport artery will connect Aprelevka and Zheleznodorozhny. D4 will become the longest among the diameters, it will have the largest number of interchange stations – 18,” said Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov.

Thanks to the new diameter, three metro lines will receive significant unloading. Thus, the Solntsevskaya line will become freer by nine percent, and the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya and Kalininskaya lines by six percent. Residents of neighboring areas will have an alternative way to travel around the city. According to forecasts, about 455,000 people will pass on the D4 every day.

Among other advantages of the Kiev-Gorky Diameter, the Deptrans press service named new rolling stock, comfortable stations, favorable rates with a free transfer to the metro and MCC, and reduced traffic intervals. During rush hour, trains will run every 5.5 minutes, and the rest of the time – every ten minutes.

Earlier, the opening date of a new branch in the capital’s metro became known. In 2023, the Moscow metro will increase by 14 stations at once.