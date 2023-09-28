Colonel Matviychuk: Su-57 is superior to all fourth-generation fighters

The fifth generation Su-57 fighters are very different from the models handed over to the Russian Armed Forces three or four years ago. About this in conversation with “Izvestia” said former special forces officer, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk.

According to Matviychuk, the Su-57 fighter, which has now entered service with the Russian Ministry of Defense, is a very powerful machine. “It surpasses all fourth-generation fighters in speed, maneuverability, firepower, and is also inconspicuous,” the expert called the advantages of the combat vehicle.

The specialist noted that the American army has similar fighters, but the domestic machine has “a very high promising level of growth.” Anatoly Matviychuk emphasized that the new Su-57 performs the functions of supporting infantry on the battlefield and is extremely different from other fighters that the Russian army adopted just three or four years ago.

Earlier it became known that the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Gagarin Aviation Plant (KnAAZ) transferred serial Su-57 and Su-35S fighters to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The aircraft passed a full cycle of factory tests and were also tested in various modes