Colonel Knutov called landing and takeoff from the ground an advantage of the new Il-212

The new Il-212 transport aircraft, which Russia is developing, is needed to replace existing aircraft with imports. Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He named the advantages of the new aircraft.

According to the specialist, the Il-212, which will replace the An-26 and An-72, will be more powerful and more modern. Old aircraft will either be updated or abandoned altogether.

If we talk about the Anakhs, then the significant resources of these aircraft have been exhausted. Some of them are being re-equipped with newer engines, while the remaining aircraft will simply be written off. (…) In general, An is a development of a Ukrainian design bureau. This is the Soviet period, but actually An was assembled and produced in Ukraine Yuri Knutovretired colonel

“Such planes [как Ил-212] must be able to land on the ground and take off from the ground. It is also possible to transport military equipment inside the fuselage. These are increased carrying capacity, range, ease of maintenance, ease of refueling, when no special terminals are required. The presence of modern technology that allows the aircraft to navigate the route well and land at unequipped airfields is what the troops are waiting for today,” he said.

As a source told RIA Novosti, to replace the fleet of An-26 and An-72 aircraft in the Russian Armed Forces, a new light military transport aircraft Il-212 with turbojet engines will be created. We are talking about a modification of the Il-112V light military transport aircraft project. “The aircraft’s wing and landing gear will be redesigned, and new fuel and hydraulic systems will be installed,” the agency’s interlocutor said.