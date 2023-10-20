Kitchens are the beating heart of a home. Hoods are a fundamental element in each of themnot only for their practical function of extracting fumes, but also for their impact on the kitchen environment.

One of the most important features to consider when choosing the kitchen hoods is silence, to improve the comfort of spaces. Now let’s look at the factors that make the difference.

Why choose a silent hood

Food is our faithful life companion, to the preparation of which we dedicate a lot of time. Furthermore, the kitchen is increasingly integrated with the rest of the house and becomes a meeting point. A traditional hood can disturb some of the most important moments of the day with its noise.

Efficiency and liveability of the kitchen environment do not depend only on performance of household appliances, but also by their silence. With the trend of designing the kitchen open to the living room, being able to count on hoods that have a great extraction capacity and are not noisy is also decisive for the surrounding environments.

This all works in favor of healthy spaces: fewer odors, fumes, vapors and unburned gases, thanks to silent appliances that integrate perfectly with the design of the kitchen environment.

Available technologies

The silent hoods they are suction devices that include, inside them, a more effective noise reduction system than traditional ones. Technological research in this field has made it possible to achieve notable progress.

The technological noise reduction solutions integrated into silent kitchen hoods essentially act on two aspects:

muffle noise at its source fitting improved fan seals that reduce friction to a minimum;

fitting improved fan seals that reduce friction to a minimum; reduce the noise between air and filtersthrough a careful fluid-dynamic study of the interaction between the two, and with a specific design of the filter bodies to facilitate the dissipation of the sucked air.

Smart sensors have also entered the industry. In fact, some models of silent hoods have sophisticated sensors on board that allow you to optimize suction power automaticallybased on the quality of the air to be reclaimed.

How to choose the right silent hood

There are different types of kitchen hoods, which differ in design, mode of operation, noise level and energy efficiency. Among the main types we can distinguish:

wall hoods : they are the most classic and must be fixed directly on the wall above the hob. They can have a sloped, flat or chimney design, with an exposed flue. They are ideal for kitchens that have the hob positioned near a wall without cabinets;

: they are the most classic and must be fixed directly on the wall above the hob. They can have a sloped, flat or chimney design, with an exposed flue. They are ideal for kitchens that have the hob positioned near a wall without cabinets; island hoods : they are designed to work on a hob positioned in the center of the kitchen. They are suspended from the ceiling and offer effective suction from all sides;

: they are designed to work on a hob positioned in the center of the kitchen. They are suspended from the ceiling and offer effective suction from all sides; built-in or under-cabinet hoods : they are hidden in cupboards or in cabinets on the hob. They offer effective suction and their sensitivity is particularly important due to their proximity to the ear of the person cooking;

: they are hidden in cupboards or in cabinets on the hob. They offer effective suction and their sensitivity is particularly important due to their proximity to the ear of the person cooking; corner hoods: they are the least bulky and capable of integrating harmoniously with the equipped walls in the case of a corner hob.

Furthermore, the sound emission level of kitchen hoods also differs in relation to the operating mode, which can be suction or filtering.

Extractor hoods convey air from inside the kitchen and expel it outside through a duct. This means they are very effective at removing smoke and odors, but require a more complex installation due to their venting, which can make them very noisy if, for example, the flue is undersized.

Otherwise, filter hoods purify the air using a filter and recirculate it in the kitchen. This makes them easier to install. however, filters must be cleaned or replaced regularly to maintain their effectiveness.

In general, an extractor hood can be defined as silent if its sound emissions are below 60 dB. To date, there are various latest generation models that offer excellent performance, with a noise level varying between 35 and 60 dB.