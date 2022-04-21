Juventus-Venice, Milan-Fiorentina and Udinese-Inter are scheduled for Sunday. Monday 9 May Fiorentina-Roma, on 16 Juventus-Lazio
Let’s keep track of the times, because they are the ones that lead to the Scudetto (and not only that). The League has released the schedule for the next three days, those that could issue decisive verdicts. So here are the key challenges of the 35th, 36th and 37th rounds. The day that revolves around May 1st includes an important appetizer: Saturday 30 April we start with Napoli-Sassuolo. On the workers’ Sunday, on the other hand, the long-distance challenge between the Milanese: at 15 Milan-Fiorentina, at 18 Udinese-Inter. Monday 2 closes with the postponement Atalanta-Salernitana. Matchday 36 is a long stew: Inter v Empoli on Friday 6; Turin-Naples on Saturday, while Milan go to Verona on Sunday. The postponement on Monday is probably a key challenge in the race for the Europa League: Fiorentina-Roma. The 37th round includes Napoli-Genoa, Milan-Atalanta and Cagliari-Inter on Sunday 15 May. A date to mark with the red marker.
35th day
–
Saturday 30 April: Cagliari-Verona 3pm, Napoli Sassuolo 3pm, Sampdoria-Genoa 6pm, Spezia-Lazio 8.45pm Sunday 1 May: Juventus-Venice 12.30pm, Empoli-Turin 3pm, Milan-Fiorentina 3pm, Udinese- Inter 6pm, Rome-Bologna 8.45pm, Monday 2 May: Atalanta-Salernitana 8.45pm
36th day
–
Friday 6 May: Inter-Empoli 18.45, Genoa-Juve 21. Saturday 7 May: Turin-Naples 15, Sassuolo-Udinese 18, Lazio-Sampdoria 20.45, Sunday 8 May: Spezia-Atalanta 12.30, Venice- Bologna at 3 pm, Salernitana-Cagliari at 6 pm, Verona Milan at 8.45 pm, Monday 9 May: Fiorentina-Rome at 8.45 pm
37th day
–
Saturday 14 May: Empoli-Salernitana at 15, Verona-Turin at 18, Udinese-Spezia at 18, Rome-Venice at 20.45, Sunday 15 May: Bologna-Sassuolo at 12.30, Naples-Genoa at 15, Milan-Atalanta at 18, Cagliari-Inter 8.45 pm. Monday 16 May: Sampdoria-Fiorentina 18.30, Juventus-Lazio 20.45
