Let’s keep track of the times, because they are the ones that lead to the Scudetto (and not only that). The League has released the schedule for the next three days, those that could issue decisive verdicts. So here are the key challenges of the 35th, 36th and 37th rounds. The day that revolves around May 1st includes an important appetizer: Saturday 30 April we start with Napoli-Sassuolo. On the workers’ Sunday, on the other hand, the long-distance challenge between the Milanese: at 15 Milan-Fiorentina, at 18 Udinese-Inter. Monday 2 closes with the postponement Atalanta-Salernitana. Matchday 36 is a long stew: Inter v Empoli on Friday 6; Turin-Naples on Saturday, while Milan go to Verona on Sunday. The postponement on Monday is probably a key challenge in the race for the Europa League: Fiorentina-Roma. The 37th round includes Napoli-Genoa, Milan-Atalanta and Cagliari-Inter on Sunday 15 May. A date to mark with the red marker.