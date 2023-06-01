The decision of the substitute president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Rafael Mozo, to convene the plenary session of July on the 19th of that month, the date scheduled for his retirement, begins to mark the path towards his succession. With the mandate expired since December 2018, the members must elect the third president in a year and there is a debate about whether the replacement should be the next oldest member, the conservative Vicente Guilarte, or if his dedication to the legal profession prevents him from fill that position. What is already ruled out is that Mozo is going to explore some way to try to stay in office, a possibility that has been kept open for several weeks and that the president closed in plenary session last Thursday, according to sources from the government body. of the judges.

The plenary session of July was not yet called, but CGPJ sources admit that in the provisional calendar made by the technical services it was scheduled for the 20th. previously 72 years old, the mandatory retirement age for judges, forcing him to leave office. Initially, it was taken for granted that the current president would no longer take office at the ordinary plenary session in July, but Mozo has chosen to set that session for the 19th, these sources point out. This decision, advanced by Europa Press, will allow Mozo to say goodbye to him and dilutes the possibility that the debate over his succession will have to be settled before that day. However, members of the plenary consulted consider that doubts about the relief should be resolved in advance.

The question is not clear, according to several vowels. And that, with the division between blocks and within the very conservative group in which the Council lives installed, can lead to a new and long debate with unforeseeable consequences. According to the formula agreed unanimously by the members after the resignation of Carlos Lesmes, the alternate presidency would fall to the oldest member. This is how Mozo was designated and, with that thesis, his successor would be Guilarte, 70 years old. The problem is that he, who came to the CGPJ due to the quota of renowned jurists, is a professor at the University of Valladolid and practices law, but the position of alternate president of the CGPJ requires exclusive dedication.

Plenary sources assure that the member is willing to accept this requirement, although some members do not see it as “appropriate” for someone who is linked to a private firm (Maio legal, specialized in the areas of company law) to hold the position of president of the CGPJ. However, the majority of the members consulted believe that if Guilarte ceases to carry out these tasks, there would be no problem for him to take office.

Consulted judicial sources recall that the position of president of the CGPJ has been vacant since Lesmes resigned because the current plenary session, being in office, does not have the power to elect a president. “With Mozo they did not choose the president of the CGPJ but rather the substitute for Lesmes to direct the plenary session, that is why the formula of the oldest member was chosen, which is how the replacement of the president due to absence or illness was always regulated,” says a magistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court. In this sense, the requirements to hold the position are lowered, but Mozo does chair the permanent commission, the main decision-making body of the CGPJ, and the only one whose members are required to devote themselves exclusively. And this condition does seem essential for his replacement, according to all the sources consulted.

The debate that does seem to have closed in recent days is the one around the possibility that Mozo tried to stay in office alleging that, since he is not an active judge, he is not obliged to retire at 72. In the body there are conflicting versions about who has encouraged this possibility. “I know that he himself made inquiries in this regard to the legal services. And if you ask, it is because there is an interest, ”says a conservative member. A progressive counselor assures, however, that this intention has never existed and that it has been the conservatives who have extended the doubt to “splash” the president. In any case, sources from the body explain that in the plenary session last Thursday, the member José María Macías, one of the most active members of the conservative sector, asked Mozo directly if he planned to stay and he assured that he would leave on July 19. .

Mozo’s departure will expand the majority that the block of members proposed by the PP already enjoys: the plenary session, which now has 17 members, will remain at 16, of which 10 are conservative (all proposed by the PP) and six , progressives (five proposed by the PSOE and one by the PNV). Among some members there was hope that the PSOE and the PP will resume negotiations to renew the body after the regional and municipal elections last Sunday, but the call for the general elections for July 23 has eliminated this possibility. The members of the body already take it for granted that we will have to wait for the new government that has emerged from the polls to promote the renewal of the CGPJ.