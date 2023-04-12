Notre Dame de Paris, a treasured icon of Gothic architecture, is one of the world’s greatest cathedrals, an epic symbol that has been at the heart of French culture and society for 850 years.

Built of wood, glass, and stone over two centuries, the cathedral is the pinnacle of medieval engineering.

With capacity for 9,000 faithful, its 33-meter-high walls contain more than 3,000 square meters of stained glass.

Surrounding the church are 28 flying buttresses, limestone arches that reinforce the walls from the outside, and in front, two mighty towers, with ten huge bronze bells inside, rise more than 68 meters into the sky over Paris. .

Although it was not always so precious.

In 1789, at the height of the French Revolution, anti-Catholic forces destroyed parts of the cathedral, and secular France left Notre Dame in a state of neglect.

But when Victor Hugo wrote “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in 1831, it sparked a restoration which completed the cathedral with a new roof and a 750-ton wood and lead spire, a more elaborate replica of the original medieval spire.

A complex wooden grid formed a cross-shaped roof topped with 1,300 lead tiles and a central spire 90 meters high.

And the regular renovations continued.

On April 15, 2019, it was draped in 500 tons of scaffolding, ready for a million-dollar operation to shore up the spire, when a massive fire raged out of control, tearing through the cathedral, leaving it in ruins.

But it wasn’t going to stay that way.

The French State ruled that Notre Dame would be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire.

And President Emmanuel Macron set a date for the endearing cathedral to stop being a source of pain and return to being one of pride: 2024.

First aid

With three holes gaping in the vault, engineers scrambled to install supports to save the fragile structure from catastrophic collapse and to construct a temporary sunroof to prevent further rain from saturating the weakened stone.

40,000 burnt and melted scaffolding poles had to be removed, as well as removing and cataloging all the pieces of the old charred wooden beams.

Only then were they able to erect an immense scaffolding structure so that the team of elite master craftsmen, scientists, architects and engineers – as well as hundreds of workers – could get closer to the walls and stained glass windows that survived the disaster.

Tons of toxic lead dust covered them so removing it was one of the first tasks, but meanwhile experts in various arts were already busy making studies. to understand the very fabric of that medieval megastructure.

They had to decode clues from the past and use pioneering technology to rebuild that iconic building.

And ancient technology hidden for centuries has been revealedincluding the use of an overlooked material.

Notre Dame was built, as we said, with wood, glass and stone.

And it is true.

Wood

The wooden ceiling was a medieval marvel.

It was built from 700 cubic meters of wood, cut from 52 acres of oak.

That’s about 1,300 trees.

For this reason, it is known as “the forest”.

Each oak from Notre-Dame Forest was hand-selected for the physical properties needed in the roof structure, from dense straight oak for pillars, to curved oak for supporting arches.

But the fire consumed that intricate 500-ton wooden puzzle.

In addition to 850 oakscraftsmen versed in the art of medieval carpentry practices and a blueprint are needed to rebuild what is arguably the most complex wooden structure in Europe.

Fortunately, France has such artisans, and also someone who possesses the geometric secrets of the lost forest.

In 2014, Rémi Fromont, chief architect of historical monuments, dedicated a whole year to map every inch of the oak structure.

“It’s one of the first great Gothic frames, extremely well designed and extremely technologically ahead of its time,” he told the BBC.

“We will replicate it perfectlybecause otherwise the structure will behave differently.”

And then there’s the spire, a 360-ton engineering masterpiece.

Hidden beneath 16 copper statues and 140 tons of lead sheets was an intricate skeleton of oak beams, some up to 20 meters long.

It was built in the 19th century so its beams were cut with saws, so it’s up to French sawmills to transform 1,200 oak trees into flawless beams with the precise dimensions needed for the new spire; 45 sawmills have responded to the call.

“It is dizzying to think that we are going to build a 65-meter-high wooden structure perched 35 meters above the ground, in 13th-century masonry that was affected by the fire,” confesses Fromont.

glass and stone

Meanwhile, the scaffolding has given experts, for the first time in 160 years, the opportunity to get up close to the three rose windows that date from the 12th and 13th centuries, and together comprise 1,100 panels.

Those kaleidoscopic wondersFilled with depictions of ancient legends, biblical scenes, and saints, they have been restored several times over the centuries, so like time capsules, they contain secrets that expert glassologists are exploring.

In France there is one of the last factories in the world that can make colored glass using medieval techniques: Verrierie de Saint-Just.

It is ready to reproduce any glass that needs restoration, more because of the passage of time than because of the fire, since stained glass windows, protected by the stone vaultThey survived the fire unharmed.

The flames did not affect the limestone as much either, although it did suffer when it was soaked with the water that put out the fire and the rain that drenched it in the days that followed.

But among the stones, a crucial and largely ignored material was discovered, evident only in the thousands of nails that held the beams together and the bars that held the impressive stained glass windows.

Iron

That metal hidden throughout the cathedral unveiled one of its architectural mysteries.

“I was surprised that there was so much iron that had never really been studied before,” Maxime L’Héritier, a metal archaeologist, told the BBC, referring to visible staples in the cathedral’s structure.

“They are embedded in the oldest part of Notre Dame’s stonework.”

Those 18-inch-long iron staples secured the large arches below and prevented the stone blocks from being torn apart by the enormous forces.

20 meters higher, along the top of Notre Dame’s walls, the destruction of the ceiling revealed previously hidden ironwork that may explain how this cathedral defies gravity.

“It’s really exciting because it deals with unknown structures that are unique in Gothic architecture, as far as we know.”

Medieval builders may have worried that the weight of the roof could separate the stones from the supporting walls, so they held those stones together with more than 500 staples, creating an iron ring that holds the walls together.

That engineering coup had been hidden under the roof of Notre Dame for hundreds of years.

“It’s a method that’s been known since ancient times, but it seems that at Notre Dame they used old forms of bracing to create a new form of architecture: really tall, slender Gothic structures of which Notre Dame is the first true example.”

With the help of pioneering technology, L’Héritier confirmed that they were installed in the early 13th century.

“They are the oldest pieces of iron used in a Gothic church that we know of so far.

“It is a great discovery. It is a revolution in gothic architecture. No other Gothic monument had used iron in such a way before Notre Dame.”

Not only that.

Microstructure in the iron reveals that multiple pieces were forged together to form each staple, shedding new light on medieval construction practices.

“We are talking about, in what was perhaps the richest construction site at the time, almost 90% of the iron used was recycled.”

Those iron staples may also have played a critical role after the April 2019 fire.

“Staples placed by the medieval master mason to reinforce the upper main walls may have prevented their collapse during the fire.”

Thanks to his mastery, the cathedral is still standing, although still without the magnificent forest that serves as its roof, nor the needle that projects it to the sky.

