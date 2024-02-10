The World Government Summit 2024, which begins in Dubai from February 12 to 14, will hold an industry and advanced technology forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in line with the objectives of the summit to shape a better future for humanity. The 2024 summit agenda includes “the new vision for development and the economies of the future,” and “sustainability and new global transformations.”

The forum, which represents a dialogue platform that brings together industry leaders and technology innovators, aims to shape the paths of advanced industries by enhancing knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships, envisioning the future of advanced technologies in various fields, and advancing the industrial sector’s contribution to carbon reduction efforts in line with the goals of the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality 2050. Opening new paths to accelerate and diversify the development of industrial technologies.

The Advanced Industry and Technology Forum represents a dialogue platform that brings together a wide selection of decision and policy makers, government and private sector officials at the local, regional and global levels, technology innovators and influencers, to discuss ways of advanced industrial developments, explore advanced technologies and their effects on various sectors, and ways to strengthen international partnerships and disseminate solutions. Clean energy in the industrial sector, exchanging information and successful experiences to enhance the global value chain, directing investment towards industrial research and development, and supporting the diversification of industries based on advanced technology solutions.

The forum also supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, by supporting the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, stimulating innovation and the adoption of advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, and enhancing the UAE’s position as a global destination for pioneering future industries.

By organizing the forum, the Ministry seeks to enhance the integration of sustainability practices into industrial processes in line with Sustainable Development Goal No. (9), which aims to develop a flexible infrastructure, promote comprehensive and sustainable manufacturing, and enhance innovation, and is consistent with the UAE’s directions towards achieving sustainable economic development, and the strategic objectives. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to support the national industrial sector based on advanced technology solutions by stimulating innovation and adopting advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, ensuring its growth and sustainability, enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE and promoting it as a regional and global center for pioneering future industries.

Discussion sessions

During the forum’s activities, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will hold three discussion sessions, the first entitled “Roadmap for Carbon Reduction in the Industrial Sector after the COP28 Conference of the Parties.”

The session, which is witnessing a prominent international presence, will focus on the effective role played by international cooperation and coordination in advancing the pace of carbon reduction in the industrial sector and entire supply chains, in line with global trends to reduce the repercussions of climate change and preserve the planet by achieving sustainable economic development. It will also discuss supporting financing solutions. For low carbon industries.

Participating in the session are the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ahmed Samir, the Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, Muhammad Fatih Kagir, and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco, Riad Mazur.

Technology transfer

The second session will be held entitled “Technology Transfer and the Role of International Relations,” and will address the assessment of the status of technology transfer locally and internationally, and will focus on the importance of international cooperation in promoting innovation to ensure the development of technology solutions and enhance their transfer and exchange, and explore opportunities to ensure equitable access to these solutions for various countries and regions around the world.

The Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology, Imran Sharaf, and the Parliamentary Secretary-General of the Republic of Malta, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, will participate in the session.

Quality infrastructure

The third session, entitled “High-Quality Infrastructure,” will focus on the inevitability of developing a high-quality, efficient infrastructure system as one of the most important steps towards achieving sustainable industrial development, and as a major enabling factor for the sustainability and smooth flow of international trade and innovation.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Legislation Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Farah Ali Al-Zarouni, the Chairman of the International Electrotechnical Commission, Joe Copps, the Deputy Director General and Executive Director of UNIDO, Seung Jo, and the Executive Director of the Multinational Companies Working Group, Rami Zaki, will participate in the session. .

. The forum discusses accelerating clean energy solutions in the sector to enhance the global value chain, and direct investment towards industrial research and development.