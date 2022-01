The beginning of the year for farmers is being to forget. In addition to the shortage of water, the restrictions when growing near the Mar Menor and the rise in the price of electricity and fertilizers are added now that the advance of the winter harvest, due to the good temperatures of the two In recent weeks, it has caused the fall

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for € 6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in