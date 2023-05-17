Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular and the advance in Europe is continuing.

We are increasingly plugging. We already knew that and we should, but now there are new figures that confirm this. The market share of electric cars continues to rise, whether we like it or not.

Advance of electric cars in Europe unstoppable

Yes, we can’t escape it. The internal combustion engine will be banned in the not too distant future. So why buy a new car with such an engine now, when you can already buy an electric one? For many people this is becoming an easier choice when buying a car.

The European trade association of car manufacturers ACEA released these figures today. This shows that 803,188 cars were sold last month, which is a good 17% more than the previous month. That seems impressive, but sales are still below the old level than before the corona pandemic.

94,561 fully electric cars were sold, which is almost 52% more than the previous month. This makes electric cars account for a market share of 11.8% of total sales. Hybrid cars, both with and without a plug, account for a third of sales.

Gasoline car most popular

Regardless of the increase in plug-in cars, the petrol car is still king. 38.2% of all new cars sold still emit emissions, add that diesels with a market share of 14.7% are in the row. So yes, we drive more electrically. But no, we are not (yet) doing this en masse. This is undoubtedly due to the high prices of these types of cars.

Volkswagen was the most popular brand in April with a market share of 11.4%. The lead on the number two, namely Renault, is still quite large. Baguette bakers hold 6.3% of the market.

The Netherlands

In our country we see an increase of 35% in cars sold compared to the previous month. That is a significant increase and even the largest increase in the EU. 8,316 electric cars were sold. Just a little while and they will be just as popular as the petrol car, 9,623 of which were sold.

How long will it be before the plug-in car surpasses the petrol car in our country? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: endurance tester Volkswagen ID.Buzz and the Renndienst ID.Buzz spotted by @wouter

