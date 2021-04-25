Behind the advance of the ruling party against the acting Attorney Eduardo Casal floats the figure of Cristina Kirchner. From the Senate, who presides with a rigid hand, the vice president promoted and achieved the half-approval of the bill that modifies the Public Prosecutor’s Office and asks that the new attorney be elected by an absolute majority, that his term of office be shortened and the number of votes to move it. Approved in November, this project is still drafted in the Chamber of Deputies where the ruling party still does not get the necessary support to move forward.

For Cristina it is essential to have a new attorney tailored to her. Today the accusatory system that advances on the power of federal judges who investigate corruption cases is in operation. This system, which is being applied in stages throughout the country, gives greater relevance to the prosecutors who will be in charge of handling the investigations and the judges would fulfill a role of guaranteeing the process. With this scheme, the role of Procurator and his power is revitalized. That is why a new Attorney tailored to your interests is key.

After his arrival at the Casa Rosada, President Alberto Fernández proposed as a candidate to replace Casal to Judge Daniel Rafecas. But the truth is that this postulation never fell well within the hard Kirchnerism that was in charge of demonstrating it. Rafecas, quietly, made it known that if the Public Prosecutor’s Ministry Law that came out of the Senate was approved, he could decline his application. In Kirchnerism they do not look down on him taking a step to the side. They would press for a candidate more akin to Kirchnerism.

The advance for Casal to resign is strong. As soon as the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, took office, he said that the situation was “unsustainable.” “He has been an interim prosecutor for more than three years, who does not respect the law. There are two countries on the continent that have chief prosecutors with life positions, Cuba and Argentina,” Soria said hours after taking office. But they were the only criticisms. Senator Oscar Parrilli and Congressman Leopoldo Moreau had also pointed two K swords against him in the battle against Justice.

The interim Attorney for now resists and assures that he will not resign and that he intends to comply with the law. Casal assumed in 2017 after the resignation of Alejandra Gils Carbó the Hyper K Attorney and one of the founders of the Legitimate Justice space.

The vice president remains concerned about her judicial situation. Multi-processed and with several cases raised to oral proceedings, it seeks to control key sectors of the Justice. So far it has achieved several objectives. He located in the strategic Federal Chamber – the one that reviews the prosecutions of federal judges – Roberto Boico, his former lawyer in the cause of the pact with Iran, in Room II. In addition, Kirchnerism managed to return that same Eduardo Farah who had been transferred after signing a ruling that freed Cristóbal López.

If the control of the Federal Chamber and other judicial instances point to the investigations that are already underway, the interest in the Procuración del Kirchnerismo aims to try to contain the future investigations that the prosecutors could carry out. Those that are against Kirchner officials and even those that target the opposition.