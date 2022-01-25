A photo taken during the match with Sampdoria

“Dear brothers on the other shore / We sang in chorus down on earth / We loved the same woman in a hundred / We left in a thousand for the same war …” sang de Andrè in one of his masterpieces. Yes, brothers “halfway between the two shores” of this wonderful region: twenty of us left for the same war. And in war, you know, someone has to be defeated. Without any irreverence, but taking back some revenge from time to time doesn’t hurt. We, those of Spezia, those who live down on the border, those who are a little Tuscan even if they swim in the same superb sea. Those who speak a dialect “somewhat similar” to Genoese, but more whining, those who manage to grumble even louder than one from Sturla. Today they have taken away another slice of the region. I have to say it with pride: with this one they make three! Three consecutive victories are not a trivial matter: for Spezia they represent a record, a batch without revenge that includes Genoa, Milan and, now, also Sampdoria. In short, an irrepressible spice that, even outside the home, is scary. And the more decisive the matches are, the more the Eaglets are charged with adrenaline and are able to conquer temples of football such as San Siro. We, the southern appendix of the somewhat abandoned territory, often in crisis, far from the big business routes, not only arrived in Serie A like the cities that matter but, in this round of the championship, we even managed to make loot in the king’s castle. Motteggi aside, the points gained in the last few days have removed the specter of failure from the morale of our boys and, at the same time, represented an injection of confidence, renewed the spirit of body, canceled any disagreements in the dressing room. La Spezia, recovering, has regained the ability to take the field with his head held high. And, apparently, the therapies are good for the players. However, we must continue with the treatment if we do not want to run the risk of a relapse: the primacy of the three victories in a row does honor. The negative European record of 114 goals conceded in 60 games suggests. Thinking of our door as the continental sieve pushes every provident person to stay grounded. It’s okay, guys. However, we urge you to continue to take the field with the same determination and the same unscrupulous courage: ostentation (it could also be called cheek) represents a strength and, at the limit, an alibi in front of any future judgment. The result is, of course, important, but it is also satisfying to see you fight hard, dare against champions, challenge your opponent without giving up a yardstick. We are satisfied even so convinced, after all, that the results will come … Sorry, they tell me they have already arrived: the last three decisive games were three triumphs. This blow does not console you, dear brothers of this Liguria: when you lose, you lose alone … –