Toñi Moreno, in a promotional image of ‘Plan de tarde’, the new program that he presents on Sundays on La 1 de TVE / CR

J.MORENO Madrid Thursday, February 16, 2023, 08:34



«To push and row». With this objective, the journalist Toñi Moreno (El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, ​​49 years old) returned to TVE to present ‘Plan de tarde’, a magazine for Sundays (7:00 p.m.) with social chronicle, interviews, music and current affairs. After a period of reflection, she left Mediaset to return to the public channel with a live program. “Vasile gave me the opportunity when she was completely ousted,” confesses the presenter.

-Did it cost you to make the decision to change chain?

-I trust the production company Tesseo, the director and this project, which we are going to do little by little. The decision cost me because in the end I am leaving a chain where I have felt good for a long time. You leave people you’ve lived with for eight years. Change is always complicated, I’ve had my time to reflect, but I think it’s what I needed. I am turning 50 and I think that I have to bet on what I really want to do without knowing what will happen tomorrow.

-Remark about reaching 50 years, does that number make you dizzy?

-The vertigo of my life entered me when I had my daughter. He’s the only one I’ve ever had. The rest in life, in the end, are challenges. ‘Afternoon plan’ it is, we are in a difficult stretch but, what if it turns out well in the end?

-What does ‘Plan de tarde’ have to make it the format with which you return to TVE?

-I wanted to go live. When TVE called me and offered me that possibility, I said yes. We have started with humility, with an hour and a half of program. The adrenaline of live makes me a lot. That a rundown falls when there are five minutes left to start, is what I can like the most in the world.

-How is competing with Emma García on Telecinco?

We both joked about it. I don’t feel like I’m competing with Emma García or Nuria Roca, who is in the same strip. Right now, I’m competing with myself to make a good show and from there we’ll see what we can scratch. We are a small format with aspirations to become big.

-De Vasile said that he saved his life at a difficult professional moment. Did she speak to him before leaving Mediaset?

-I am grateful to the people who have given me work and have made me grow at all kinds of levels. Paolo Vasile (former CEO of Mediaset) gave me the opportunity when I was practically ousted. He bet on me. Then he has made professional decisions that at some point harmed me, but he had to understand that this was the case. How am I going to go wrong from a company in which I have done and learned from everything?

-How do you see Paz Padilla as the presenter of ‘Déjate querer’, the last program she presented on Mediaset?

-She’s my friend. The day the news comes out, she called me to see how I was feeling. The programs are not the presenters. That format was presented before, under another name, by Jorge Javier Vázquez and later by Carlos Sobera. Paz is going to embroider it, because she has empathy and a life in which she has lived through everything. She is a very wise person. She is going to do very well, but I am now with my live show for Sunday afternoons.

-Are you one of those who look at the audience curves the next day?

-If I tell you what I think… Now the ‘prime times’ are leaders with an 11% ‘share’. This is a message. Television is fine, but there are other things: social networks, platforms, streaming channels. I have a million followers on Instagram and I have done programs that have been seen by fewer people than my networks. Television is a great entertainment option, but we need to get it to have other vehicles.

-What would you change about television now that consumption has varied so much?

-Television is always a good option for direct. I would go back to the training that was done before. We have to convince those who manage budgets to go back to betting on programs like this. TVE this year has had very powerful formats and I think it has a niche in entertainment and information there.

-How do you see the current situation of TVE?

I think that very good things are being done. I have loved ‘Incredible Duos’, it has been a program to have it on the nightstand and watch it. I believe that public television also has a commitment beyond the number itself and must offer the best of the best, because it is a television that we all pay for with our taxes. If I didn’t like the course that TVE has, I would not have come to this ship. I come to push and row.

-In August it will be ten years since the controversial ‘Entre todos’.

-They have been ten years of absolute growth. I have hit some important hosts from which I have learned a lot. I’m less afraid of being wrong because I believe that when you’re old, older people say what they want. First with ‘Entre todos’ and then with ‘T con T’, I was bitter and left TVE feeling shitty in terms of self-esteem. If the same thing happened to me, I would fight it differently, but at that moment I lowered my arms.