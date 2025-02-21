The Adrada City Council (Ávila) investigates whether Judge Juan Carlos Peinado’s villa is illegal

The Adrada Abulense City Council has opened an urban investigation to determine whether the villa with a pool built by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado in the town is within the legality, As the SER chain has advanced.

As Eldiario.es reported exclusively in June 2024, Juan Carlos Peinado, the judge who investigates Begoña Gómez, a pool without work license was built on a farm on the outskirts of his town, La Adrada, next to a spacious villa which has been built for some time and lacks the first occupation license for not having access to the sanitation network. An extraordinary municipal plenary forced by the PP described the land as “urban” in 2016, when the house had been building for ten years.

At the time, the mayor of La Adrada, the popular Pilar Martínez, denied Eldiario.es access to the urban record of the house and the pool. With the argument of the protection of personal data, he urged to present a letter that would analyze their legal services to respond within a period of thirty days.

Now, according to a municipal document to which the SER chain has accessed, the Consistory Abulense responds to a complainant who “has initiated the review” of the urban file corresponding to the magistrate estate. According to the municipal response, the City Council has appointed the municipal architect the management of the matter and the execution of an “in situ urban inspection”.

According to the station, the Consistory ruled by the PP ensures that it is “aware of the importance” of the file and adds that it is working to advance the procedures with the “greatest possible diligence”, although the answer comes after the third Requirement of this particular complainant.

The previous mayor of the municipality from 2015 to June 2023, Roberto Aparicio, explained in June Eldiario.es that during his mandate the work of the magistrad “was ending.” “In my time I do not remember having given that housing first occupation, or license to that pool,” he says. The Councilor was elected mayor by the PSOE. Today is in an independent formation, our land, the most voted in the 2023 elections.

The procedures to build the pool date back to May 2022. With the next mansion works to end after years of setbacks, the judge presents a larger work license application for a “pool project in single -family housing”, with its corresponding execution project, health or waste study. But the Adrada City Council requires it to correct a series of “deficiencies” that are maintained today, and that, explain sources with direct knowledge of the matter, prevent issuing that first occupation license: there is no access to the sanitation network.

On May 23, 2022, the municipal architect warns that “there is no sanitation network until the plot, a network that will also serve the housing under construction, then the connection to the municipal sanitation network must be solved before the license ”

Therefore, “the favorable report of the pool construction license is postponed, until the problem of sanitation is solved since the plot does not meet the solar conditions,” said the brief, to which Eldiario.es has had access.

That “problem” is going to solve shortly, with the construction of a collector by the Aqualia company, concessionary service in that town. But, despite the “deficiencies” of which the City Council warned, the pool, made in gunited concrete and with an area of ​​32 square meters, according to the magistrate project, it was built and is operational since at least 2023, as reflects the geographic information viewer of the Junta de Castilla y León.

Neighbors in the area ensure that the judge and his family have been using housing and pool for some time, despite the fact that the first occupation license (which proves that a work has been carried out according to the conditions for which permits were granted) is a requirement essential to inhabit any property.

The magistrate did not want to attend to Eldiario.es, who asked in writing to comb, without obtaining an answer, why he has an irregular situation, if he is in process of legalizing it, when the pool was made and with what license, if he has Sanitation network, or how is it possible for the pool to be built without correcting the deficiencies that the City Council warned two years ago.

From the outside, the huge chalet looks like a house with everything you need to live. This week, at home, with all the blinds thrown, a wide porch could be seen, a brand new concrete pavement printed at the entrance and a roofed surface to protect vehicles. In the rear of the farm, where the pool is, a perfect perfectly careful garden could be seen from afar.

A few days ago, the City Council of La Adrada analyzed a report by the municipal architect of May 27 on “Connection of wastewater to the new municipal collector.” Where the judge’s chalet stands “the municipal urban norms of the Adrada have classified as consolidated urban land plots on both sides of the street, some already built with single -family homes. But until this date these plots lacked the connection to the municipal sanitation network. ”

As Aqualia is executing that municipal collector, “and therefore the sanitation service is being provided to all plots on both sides of the street, it must be communicated to the properties that have a home”, as is the case of the Hass judge, “who have the obligation to connect to the new network in execution the wastewater of their home,” reads the report. With this, obstacles would be eliminated to have the mandatory municipal licenses.

In turn, the information available in the cadastre says something else: As the plural reportedthat farm is not a villa with pool, but a “warehouse” built in 2000, with a total area of ​​955 square meters, which rises on a plot of 2,990 square meters and with a cadastral value of 170,926.45 euros . The owner of a property has the obligation that the cadastral data correspond to reality, for the purposes of the Real Estate Tax (IBI) charged by the municipalities. If the data are incorrect, it must declare it so that the value of the property adapts to reality. But in many cases this information is the responsibility of the City Council in question.